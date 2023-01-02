Chris Evert and Eugenie Bouchard recently expressed their shock at Canadian singer Celine Dion not being ranked among Rolling Stone's top-200 singers of all time.

Dion, 54, is one of the best-selling artists ever. She is known for her strong vocals, and is the voice behind "My Heart Will Go On," which was the theme song of Titanic, James Cameron's blockbuster from 1997.

The list, published by Rolling Stone on January 1, ranks Aretha Franklin as the greatest singer of all time. It also features the likes of Bob Dylan, Lana del Rey, Freddie Mercury and Marvin Gaye, among others.

Eugenie Bouchard, the 2014 Wimbledon finalist, joined the bandwagon in lashing out at the list for excluding the 54-year-old singer. She reacted to a post mentioning Dion's exclusion and called it "blasphemy."

"Blasphemy," Bouchard wrote in her tweet.

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert retweeted Bouchard's take and claimed that the singer should have been ranked in the Top-10 of the list.

"Not in the top 200? She should be in the top 10! Somebody fell asleep at the wheel!," Evert captioned her tweet.

Eugenie Bouchard reveals special affection towards a British Royal family member

Eugenie Bouchard is a Royals fan.

Former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard has always been a huge admirer of the British Royal Family. Over the years, Bouchard has often expressed her love and admiration for the family.

During her time in Auckland ahead of the ASB Classic, the WTA star watched a film about Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince William, and Prince Harry as they had fun on a skiing vacation. Bouchard reacted to the "cute" video and posted a snap of the show on her social media, expressing her affection towards her "namesake."

“My namesake. She’s sooooo cute,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Bouchard previously disclosed that her mother, who shares her love for the royal family, had named her, her twin sister Beatrice, and her younger siblings Charlotte and William after the royals.

“You could say my mom is a Royal fanatic. My twin sister is Beatrice, and my younger sister is Charlotte, and my younger brother is little Prince William,” she revealed.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes