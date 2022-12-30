Eugenie Bouchard, a close follower of the British royal family, reveals special affection towards "namesake" Princess Eugenie

It is no secret that Eugenie Bouchard is an avid admirer of the British royal family. The Canadian tennis ace has expressed her love and appreciation for the royals on multiple occasions.

Eugenie Bouchard, who recently landed in Auckland ahead of the ASB Classic, spent her time off the court viewing a video from the childhood of Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, where the young quartet was seen enjoying a skiing holiday.

The tennis star shared a snippet from the viewing, specifically mentioning her “cute” namesake Princess Eugenie.

“My namesake. She’s sooooo cute,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Instagram story

Interestingly, Bouchard had previously revealed that her mother, who similarly adores the royal family, had in fact named her as well as her twin sister Beatrice and younger siblings Charlotte and William after the royal children.

“You could say, my mom is a Royal fanatic. Ya. My twin sister is Beatrice, and my younger sister is Charlotte, and my younger brother is little Prince William,” she had revealed.

The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up also once confessed her special affection towards her namesake and recalled that the princess was present to watch her incredible feat at the SW19.

“I love following Princess Eugenie. I was named after her. She watched me play in the finals of Wimbledon. I love her so much," she had said.

Eugenie Bouchard to start her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2022 Guadalajara Open

Eugenie Bouchard will commence her first full tennis season in Auckland after struggling with her form and tending to injuries over the past few seasons. The Canadian athlete returned to action in the second half of 2022 during a WTA 125 event in Vancouver, after being sidelined for almost a year and a half due to shoulder surgery.

Upon her return, the former World No. 5 had conveyed that she would look forward to playing more tournaments to start feeling normal on court.

“Been off for like a year and a half so I still feel like, rusty. I just need tournaments to start feeling better and more normal on court,” she revealed.

Bouchard, currently ranked World No. 326, earned a qualifying wild card at the Auckland tournament. The Canadian will kick-off her 2023 season with an encounter against American Ann Li on Saturday (December 31).

The 28-year-old previously made it to the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic in 2019 and 2020, and won the doubles title alongside Sofia Kenin in 2020.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes