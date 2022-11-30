Chris Evert expresses shock after Qatari official admits to 400 and 500 migrant workers' deaths while working on 2022 FIFA World Cup projects

The controversy surrounding the ongoing edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar took a new turn on Tuesday, prompting Chris Evert to express her shock.

Evert was reacting to an interview with a senior official of the tournament organizing committee, who admitted for the first time that between 400 and 500 migrant workers had lost their lives while working on World Cup projects.

Hassan al-Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, told Piers Morgan that "one death is a death is too many" but defended the organizers by claiming that continuous improvement on the sites had been commended by trade unions.

"The estimate is around 400. Between 400 and 500. I don’t have the precise number, that is something that is being discussed. [But] every year the health and safety standards on the sites are improving, at least on our sites, the World Cup sites, the ones we are responsible for. Most definitely to the extent that you have trade unions [commending] the work that has been done on World Cup sites and the improvement,” Hassan al-Thawadi stated on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show.

The story caught Evert's attention, who took to social media to state her shock at the information. She tweeted:

"WHAT?????"

Social media users were quick to direct Chris Evert's attention to a story published last year that claimed 6500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka had died after Qatar was awarded the World Cup in 2014.

Officials had earlier claimed that there had been only three fatalities on World Cup sites and 37 non-work-related migrant worker deaths.

The FIFA World Cup has been under a cloud ever since Qatar was chosen as the host country with the country facing a backlash over its human rights record and stance on the rights of the LGBT community.

Chris Evert's long-time friend and rival Martina Navratilova has also been critical of how journalists have been treated in Qatar during the prestigious tournament.

