Chris Evert fires back at false accusations of disrespecting Barbora Krejcikova during US Open clash vs Taylor Townsend

Chris Evert has pushed back against claims that she disrespected Barbora Krejcikova during the Czech’s match with Taylor Townsend at the 2025 US Open. The match took place on Sunday, August 31.

Townsend has been a revelation in New York this year, showing she is not just a doubles standout but a force in singles as well. She stunned 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko and fifth seed Mirra Andreeva to reach the fourth round, where she faced Krejcikova. ]

The American dominated the opening set and even held eight match points in the second, but Krejcikova showed remarkable resilience to save them all. The Czech then completed the comeback, taking the decider to seal a 1-6, 7-6(13), 6-3 victory and book a quarterfinal clash with Jessica Pegula.

]But one fan was upset with the way the commentator spoke about Krejcikova and took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent. Mistakenly believing it was Chris Evert, they left a comment under one of her old posts, writing:

"Chris, I loved watching you but the way you’re commenting about the CZE girl is just evil. We know your bias is with Townsend, but try to mask it would you."

Evert replied, writing:

"I AM NOT COMMENTATING THAT MATCH!!!!!!!"

Evert has remained closely connected to tennis through her work as an analyst and commentator since retiring, and she currently heads ESPN’s commentary team with John McEnroe. However, during the Townsend–Krejcikova clash, it was Adam Fielder who led the broadcast, joined by co-commentator Lindsay Davenport.

