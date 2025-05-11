Chris Evert gives brutally honest take on Novak Djokovic's French Open chances

Former WTA pro Chris Evert is doubtful of Novak Djokovic's chances of winning the 2025 French Open, considering his recent failures, after the Serb confirmed his participation in the ATP 250 event in Geneva.

Djokovic's 2025 clay season has been plagued by setbacks. Following a second-round loss to Alejandro Tabilo in Monte Carlo and a first-round defeat to Matteo Arnaldi in Madrid, Djokovic withdrew from the Italian Open without mentioning any reason.

Discussing Novak Djokovic's chances to win a 25th Major title in Paris this summer, 18-time Grand Slam champion Evert said (as per Forbes) that it would be a surprise if Djokovic goes all the way.

"I would never underestimate him, but I would be surprised if he won another major, let’s put it that way," she said.

She added:

“I mean, you’ve got to give the guy credit. This guy’s won everything, more than anybody. I would never say he’s not going to win, but I would be surprised. I would be pleasantly surprised, just with his results in the past and he’s human. … I’m not feeling it."

Djokovic accepted a wildcard into the Geneva Open this year, something he had done in 2024 as well, reaching the semi-finals before losing to Tomas Machac.

Naomi Osaka's coach shares bold suggestion for Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Considering Novak Djokovic's recent setbacks, Naomi Osaka's coach Patrick Mouratoglou noted that the Serb has looked short of motivation.

Following Djokovic's performance in Madrid, Mouratoglou noted that the Serb didn't seem determined to win.

"I was very surprised to see Novak play like that in Monte Carlo and then again in Madrid. For a guy like him, if he doesn’t feel like playing, if he doesn’t have the motivation, I don’t think he should play because he didn’t even look like he was trying to win," Mouratoglou said (as reported by Sports Tak).

As top-ranked pros continue to battle for the Masters 1000 title in Rome, Djokovic stays out of competition for a planned reset. The 24-time Grand Slam champion's next appearance will be in Geneva, scheduled for May 18.

