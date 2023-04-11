Chris Evert expressed her admiration towards tennis coach Darren Cahill's family after the latter shared pictures of them on social media.

Cahill is a former tennis player who reached the semifinals of the 1988 US Open and reached two Grand Slam doubles finals. However, the Aussie made a name for himself as a tennis coach, working with the likes of Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, Simona Halep and Ana Ivanovic.

Cahill took to Twitter to share images of his family from a trip they made to Los Angeles.

"Family trip to LA and a tourist visit to Rodeo Drive with some great Mexican food at The Hideaway," the Aussie captioned his tweet.

Chris Evert responded to the Aussie's tweet by calling his family cute.

"Your family is just TOO cute!!! Those Cahills," the 68-year-old's tweet read.

Chris Evert defends Casper Ruud over "not flashy" game

Chris Evert at the 2016 WTA Finals

Chris Evert is quite active on Twitter and often gives her two cents on a variety of topics, be it tennis or politics. The former World No. 1 recently spoke in support of Casper Ruud, who won the Estoril Open.

During the post-match conference after his win against Miomir Kecmanovic in the final, the Norwegian claimed that people did not write much about him despite his ranking because he did not have the most attractive game on tour.

"People don't write much about me. I think that's also because I don't have the most flashy game and most beautiful winners, forehand, backhand, serve. But in the end I'm winning quite a lot of matches. The ranking is 52 weeks, last year I won many matches," Ruud said.

Evert voiced her support for the 24-year-old and called Ruud a winner and claimed that he did not need to be flashy to win.

"You don’t need to be flashy, you get the job done, and that’s what counts… #winner," Evert tweeted.

Evert had a stellar tennis career during which she won 18 Grand Slam singles titles. The American has won each of the four Majors at least twice, triumphing at the French Open on seven occasions.

She also jointly holds the record for the most number of titles won by a woman at the US Open during the Open Era (6). Evert also won Wimbledon thrice while clinching two titles at the Australian Open.

