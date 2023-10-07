Chris Evert has applauded Simone Biles after the American became the most decorated gymnast in the sport's history.

Aged just 26 years old, Biles clinched her 21st World title and 34th medal across both the World Championships and the Olympics at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Friday, October 6.

Following her historic triumph, Biles couldn't contain her emotions. As the national anthem played in the background, tears filled her eyes while standing atop the podium for the USA. Evert reacted to the heartwarming moment on social media, showering praise on her compatriot.

"she's SO awesome... in every way...," Evert wrote on her tweet.

Expand Tweet

Simone Biles is tied with Shannon Lee Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American, with seven medals each. Biles has a chance to improve the record, with the athlete herself expressing her desire to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"I think I have to take care of myself a little bit more and listen to my body and making sure that I’m making time for the important things in my life, rather than before, it was just 'go, go, go,' and then making time after," Biles stated (via The Spun).

"This time around, it’s being intentional, going to therapy, making sure everything is aligned, so that I can do the best in the gym and be a good wife, good daughter, good friend and all of the good things," she added.

Having missed out on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health reasons, Biles will be hopeful of making a successful return to the big stage next year.

Chris Evert stands with Martina Navratilova on protection of women's sports and transgender inclusion issue

Chris Evert at the WTA's 50th Anniversary Gala

Chris Evert recently extended support to tennis legend Martina Navratilova for her stance on transgender inclusion in women's sports.

Navratilova has relentlessly advocated for the separation of transgender athletes from women's sports. The former World No. 1 believes that most transgenders have not undergone any hormone treatment and thus retain the biological advantages of men.

Navratilova remarked that Evert has always been supportive of her on this particular issue.

"Chris is giving me support, you got that one wrong. Steffi is not involved at all. And Billie- well, she is for inclusion. Go figure," Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Evert reiterated her stance on the matter, as she replied:

"I prioritize fairness in women's sports. I have always supported Martina on this...."

Expand Tweet