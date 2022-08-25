Chris Evert heaps praise on the retiring Serena Williams, commends her for empowering women

Serena Williams has dominated the headlines ever since she announced her plans to retire from the sport earlier this month. Several players, past and present, have paid tribute to the American veteran, with Chris Evert the latest to do so.

18-time Grand Slam champion Evert, speaking to the New York Post, stated that Williams has been an inspiration both on and off the court.

“She’s been very inspirational off the court. On the court, it’s obvious. Her record, her power, her mental toughness. But the intangibles — the fearlessness in her has really impressed me. The fact that she’s never set any limits in tennis or life,’’ she said.

The 40-year-old has never shied away from speaking her mind, which has caused a few controversies over her long and successful career. Evert, however, believes that the good has firmly outweighed the bad and that Williams has used her platform well to empower women.

“And she really has spoken her mind. We haven’t always agreed with her. But for the most part, I think the good has definitely outweighed the bad. She has so many platforms, from body shaming, to working moms, to women of color, and just empowering women.,’ she added.

Serena Williams will soon be in action at the US Open, which is where she is expected to bid goodbye to the sport she has dominated for over two decades.

She is a six-time champion in New York, having won the title in 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014. She has also finished as the runner-up at Flushing Meadows four times, in 2001, 2011, 2018 and 2019.

Rennae Stubbs joins Serena Williams' coaching team for 2022 US Open

Serena Williams is a six-time US Open champion.

Serena Williams has taken on Rennae Stubbs as her coach for the 2022 US Open. The former doubles World No. 1 was spotted during Williams' practice sessions at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Four-time doubles Grand Slam champion Stubbs was first seen offering advice to the veteran during her session with World No. 3 Maria Sakarri on Tuesday. The pair also sat down later and were seen having a serious conversation after the session.

This is not the 51-year-old Australian's first stint as a coach. She has previously worked with the likes of Karolina Pliskova, Samantha Stosur and Eugenie Bouchard.

Williams and her long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou parted ways earlier this year. During her comeback at the Eastbourne International and the Wimbledon Championships, she was coached by Eric Hechtman, her sister Venus Williams' coach since 2019.

The 23-time Major winner will make her final attempt at equalling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slams in New York, which Williams has set her sights on for five years now.

She has reached four Slam finals since her 2017 Australian Open victory and lost all of them - Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018-2019.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan