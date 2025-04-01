Chris Evert issues 1-word response to Venus Williams' fashion shoot archives 

Venus Williams has delved into her archives to post stunning modeling photos from her past. The seven-time Major singles champion has never formally retired from professional tennis but is considered inactive at age 44. The elder Williams sister has become a successful businesswoman in her own right, launching her own fashion brand in 2007, called EleVen.

Both Williams sisters have a fashion background. Venus has an associate degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in 2007. Four years earlier, Serena earned her degree in fashion design from the same institution. Given their extraordinary profile in the world of tennis and beyond, it's not surprising that the siblings have been in huge demand in fashion circles.

Proving the point, Venus shared some old images on Instagram of her in various glamorous poses. She entitled the gallery "Fits that needed a second moment". The pictures garnered rave reviews from her 2 million followers, but one stood out. The former 18-time Major champion Chris Evert gave a one-word response to Venus's post:

"Gorgeous"

Venus Williams' Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/DH4dnwEPG1R/?hl=en&img_index=3)

Evert is one of the few players who can match the Williams sisters for on-court achievements. Ranked as the World No. 1 for 260 weeks in the 1970s and 1980s, she won a record seven French Open titles and a record-equalling six US Open championships. She and Martina Navratilova dominated women's tennis for close to 20 years.

Chris Evert knew Venus and Serena Williams when they were teenage prodigies

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022 - Source: Getty

Chris Evert knew the Williams sisters as children. Their father, Richard Williams, asked Evert if the family could come to her house and see all the trophies Evert had won when they were just thirteen years old. The girls had their photo taken with Evert's Wimbledon trophy.

Chris Evert told tennisworldusa.org in 2022 that she remembered her first experience of watching Serena and Venus play, and she knew immediately that they were special:

"The first thing that strikes anybody is the power, the power in their games. The athleticism, the relaxed athleticism that they have and the way they move and everything. And the fact (indiscernible) 12, 13 years old, they weren’t afraid to go to the net and volley. They had such an advanced game for that age. It was a different kind of a game than any juniors that I had ever seen."

Evert has also dabbled in the fashion industry, launching a tennis bracelet collection alongside jewelry retailer Monica Rich Kosann. Both Venus Williams and Chris Evert are icons of tennis and fashion.

