"I’m not sure she has the most accomplished career" - Chris Evert on why Serena Williams isn't the GOAT when compared across eras

Tennis legend Chris Evert believes Serena Williams doesn't really have the most "accomplished" career.

Serena recently announced her retirement from tennis in a first-person essay for Vogue. It will presumably take place after the conclusion of the 2022 US Open, where she will be attempting to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. She will also play doubles alongside her sister Venus Williams for the final time at Flushing Meadows.

Chris Evert was recently questioned about Serena Williams' status as the greatest tennis player of all time in an interview with The Guardian. The 18-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged that Williams is the "best" tennis player so far, but added that it gets "complicated" when one compares wins and eras overall.

"There’s a different philosophy. It’s all about the Grand Slams. Is Serena the best tennis player until this point? Absolutely. But it’s complicated when you compare careers and wins and eras. I’m not sure she has the most accomplished career," Evert said.

The American also elaborated on Williams' prospects for winning the 2022 US Open, saying it was a "long shot," but if she had to choose 10 candidates to win, the 23-time Grand Slam champion would be among them.

"It’s a long shot, but if I were to pick 10 women who had a chance, she would be there," Evert said.

"She was the smallest yet toughest little pup and I will miss her" - Serena Williams mourns the death of her pet dog

Serena Williams during a training session ahead of the US Open 2022

Recently, Serena Williams lamented the loss of her dog, Lauerlei Linkogle Williams, on social media. Lauerlei, a Maltese who had been living with the Williams family since 2004, passed away on Friday. When the American posted about it on Instagram, it was apparent how devastated she was.

The 40-year-old expressed her grief about her dog's demise in the post, but she was also grateful for the long time she got to spend with her.

"Lauerlei sadly took her last breath yesterday. I am sad but happy for all the time and all the extra I got to spend with her. She lived a long long life. The last year and a half was a bonus. She got to get anything she ever wanted and she was biting toes till the end. Literally," Williams wrote.

The tennis champion went on to add that her dog loved chicken and acrobatics and described her as the "smallest yet toughest."

"She LOVED chicken and acrobatics. She was the smallest yet toughest little pup and I will miss her… so much. Truly the end of an Era. Lauerlei Linkogle Williams, May 2004 - Aug 27, 2022," she concluded.

