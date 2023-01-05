Chris Evert in love with Rafael Nadal going around Melbourne with his son

Chris Evert expressed her adoration towards Rafael Nadal donning the fatherhood cloak, elated at the sight of the Spaniard walking around with his infant son in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion and his wife Maria Francisca Perello were blessed with a baby boy in October, who has now traveled with his parents Down Under to be with them during the United Cup.

From Sydney, the Mallorcan flew to Melbourne upon completion of the tournament for his title defense at the Melbourne Major. Pictures of Nadal holding his son upon landing in the city surfaced on social media, capturing the hearts of fans around the world.

Chris Evert noticed the photos, retweeting one of them and expressing her love for the duo.

"Awwwwwww," Evert wrote.

The 68-year-old had a similar reaction to an image of Maria Sharapova with her son Theodore a few months back as well.

Rafael Nadal on adapting to the ATP Tour as a father

Rafael Nadal training ahead of the 2023 Australian Open

The 2023 season will be the first full season where Rafael Nadal will compete after becoming a father.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the United Cup, the Spaniard was asked about how he was adapting to the tour as a new father. He found the question funny and joked that his previous tournaments did not go well.

"The first event I play like a father without the baby with me, I lost first round. Second event, traveling with the baby, I was out of the group stage. At the end I won my last match, but I need to keep improving, no?" Nadal said. "We have some help. No problem at all. Just I need to organize little bit my life, as everybody needs to do when you have a child in your life."

The World No. 2 endured a disappointing start to the season as he lost both of his matches at the United Cup. His first match of the season was against Cameron Norrie and he lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. He suffered a similar defeat in his second match of the tournament against Alex de Minaur, losing 3-6, 6-1, 7-5. Spain eventually finished bottom of their group behind Great Britain and Australia.

Nadal is next scheduled to take part in the Tennis Plays for Peace charity event, which will take place at the Rod Laver Arena on January 11. Other players who will feature in the event include Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Alex Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, and Alex de Minaur.

After this, the 36-year-old will compete at the Australian Open, where he is the defending champion, courtesy of winning it last year by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

