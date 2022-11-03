Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova react to Barbora Krejcikova breaking out the dance moves ft. Dua Lipa

Former tennis professionals Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert took to social media to react to Barbora Krejcikova's line dancing skills during her stint at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Currently ranked No. 4 in the doubles, the Czech is plying her trade in the doubles category of the WTA Finals competition, partnering up with compatriot Katerina Siniakova. In a social media promotional post by the WTA, Krejcikova was seen flaunting her line dancing skills, wearing the typically Texan cowboy hat and boots.

Navratilova retweeted the post and expressed her amusement at seeing Krejcikova donning the new look, saying:

"Ha:)," Martina Navratilova wrote in her tweet.

A tennis fan on Twitter then made a meme out of the video, which prompted a reaction from Chris Evert as well. The video remixed one of Dua Lipa's music videos with Krejcikova's dance moves.

"You go girl!!!," Chris Evert, just as amused by the video as Navratilova.

"What we get with all of them is such a contrast" - Martina Navratilova on diversity of the WTA Finals

The WTA Finals boasts a star-studded line-up this season, including the likes of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Aryna Sabalenka, among others. Ahead of the commencement, in an interview with the WTA, Martina Navratilova reflected on the diversity of this year's tournament, marveling at how how none of the players have a similar style.

"What we get with all of them is such a contrast. There really are no two players that are alike. It’s great in this day and age. It used to be more of the same old, same old -- and now there’s much more variety, in every way," Navratilova said.

The American went on to talk about how it was going to be a fun event given their varied personalities and styles, predicting that every player will have their own fan base.

"Different countries, personalities, styles -- it will be nice for the people to get behind a particular player. And I think [the support] is going to be spread out, making it a fun event for everybody," Martina Navratilova added.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner then spoke about World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, showering praise on the Pole and remarking that Swiatek could play "the most free tennis" of anybody there, given that she has nothing more to prove this year.

"She won two of the four majors, and the rest of it is just mind-blowing. When I had a great year, at the year-end championships, you relaxed. It’s ‘I had a great year, I don’t have to prove anything.’ She’s had a couple of weeks off. There’s absolutely no pressure on her, so she could play probably the most free tennis of anybody there," Martina Navratilova added.

