Chris Evert praises former Andre Agassi and Simona Halep coach Darren Cahill, calls him one of the "most knowledgeable" coaches out there

Chris Evert showered praise on tennis coach and former player Darren Cahill as she considers him one of the "most knowledgeable" coaches out there currently in the sport.

Cahill was spotted in the crowd supporting Amanda Anisimova at the Adelaide International 2 during her qualifiers. He endured a trial period, training the American during 2022. While there is currently no official information on Cahill coaching Anisimova, the Aussie nevertheless made the effort to back the American. She won her qualifier match against Taylor Townsend on Saturday.

He is currently mentoring Jannik Sinner as well. However, the Italian failed to make it past the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International 1, enduring a defeat against Sebastian Korda.

Upon witnessing Cahill amongst the crowd for Anisimova's qualifier match, Chris Evert conveyed through social media that any player would find it an advantage to have him on their side.

"One of the most knowledgeable coaches out there; who wouldn’t want him in their corner?!," she wrote in her Twitter post.

Cahill was noted for his impressive stints coaching former World No. 1 Simona Halep and Andre Agassi. Under Cahill, Halep endured a major transformation as the player went on to become the no.1 and clinch the only two Grand Slam titles of her career.

The Romanian, speaking to the press at the 2018 French Open, opened up about the role that Cahill played in helping the player reach the No. 1 spot.

"So I think because of him, and his personality, he's very relaxed, he's Australian, so has to be like that, very relaxed, very open, he made me be the same and to embrace more the pressure, the emotions, and to understand myself better. That's why I was able to have great results and to get to No.1. He's a great person and the best coach," Halep expressed.

Chris Evert applauds Jessica Pegula for her impressive win against Iga Swiatek at the United Cup

Chris Evert at the 2016 WTA Finals

Chris Evert was stunned by Jessica Pegula's win against Iga Swiatek at the United Cup as the former tennis player conveyed that it was the best match she has seen the World No. 3 ever play.

Pegula, representing team USA, locked horns with Poland's Swiatek in the semifinals. The American thoroughly outclassed the World No. 1 as she wrapped up proceedings in straight sets and in just under 71 minutes. It marked Pegula's first win against the 21-year-old in five matches.

Evert took to Twitter after the match on Friday to reflect on Pegula's remarkable performance.

"The best match I’ve ever seen her play..," the 18-time Grand Slam champion tweeted.

