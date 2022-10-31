Chris Evert reacts to Brad Gilbert hailing her "great" drop shot alongside Carlos Alcaraz

Brad Gilbert, a former tennis player, took to social media to state that Chris Evert, the former World No. 1, had the best dropshot in tennis alongside ATP World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Brad Gilbert is a former tennis professional from the United States. He has also coached players like Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, and Andy Roddick, among others.

A Twitter post asked people to pick a player with the best drop shot in tennis. Gilbert retweeted it by naming Chris Evert along with Carlos Alcaraz and saying it was "a tough one."

"That’s a tough one escape from Alcaraz has very good one now @ChrissieEvert had a great one," Gilbert said.

Evert, 67, reacted to the post and expressed her happiness at being named.

"YES!!!!!," Chris Evert wrote in her tweet.

"When Chris Evert lost, it was miserable being married to her" - Evert's former husband on their marriage

John Lloyd, Chris Evert's former husband, recently reflected on his troublesome marriage to tennis ace Evert.

While speaking on the Rock n Roll Tennis podcast on the occasion of the release of his new autobiography, titled Dear John: The John Lloyd Autobiography, John revealed parts of his married life with Chris Evert.

Lloyd spoke about the time Evert beat Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon in 1980 despite being an underdog.

"Being married to Chris, and then you're with a great, great player and then you see the difference of the mentality. She got to the semis of Wimbledon one year when we were married and I was coaching her then. She beat Martina Navratilova in the semifinals and she was about 8/1 underdog, Martina had been chopping her on grass," Lloyd said.

He added:

"Martina was just a better player than Chris Evert on grass and no one thought Chris could win. I'll be honest, I didn't and I was a coach. I certainly didn't tell her that. Anyways, she won this semifinal match, great performance and she didn't have a day off because it rained. So, instead of having the traditional day off, she had to play both Friday and Saturday."

He went on to say that being married to her was "miserable." In particular, he spoke about the time they got into a fight with each other during their flight to Miami.

"When Chrissie lost, it was miserable being married to her. For a week, it was like a catastrophe, she was not good. So, there was no fun going on in the Lloyd household for a week. So, we get on the plane to Miami. We got a ten-hour flight. Those days, there was no video. So, I pretended to read and I knew she didn't want to talk to me. She was looking outside the window thinking that she would jump out," Lloyd said

