Chris Evert reacts to Cincinnati Open 2022 women's draw ft. Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu

Tennis legend Chris Evert recently took to social media to make public her excitement about the 2022 Cincinnati Open women's draw, especially the match between Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams.

The draws for the 2022 Cincinnati Open were revealed on Friday night, where World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the top seed. Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka, and Anett Kontaveitt are also present in the 56-player singles draw, making for a packed tournament with several blockbuster encounters early on.

Serena Williams, who will compete in the tournament for the final time after just announcing her retirement in a first-person essay on Vogue, will nevertheless be the center of attention.

The more interesting part is that the 23-time Grand Slam champion is set to lock horns with reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the opening round in what will emerge as an epic match.

In light of this, former tennis pro Chris Evert took to Twitter today to express her reaction. Though it's not entirely apparent from her response if she was referring to the draw in its entirety or the specific matchup between Williams and Raducanu, it is obvious that Evert is extremely pumped up seeing the draw, which she expressed through a series of emojis.

"This draw..." Evert wrote, adding a few emojis to showcase her enthusiasm.

Williams, who has won the Cincinnati Open twice, and British No. 1 Raducanu will face each other for the first time in Cincinnati on Monday. The winner of the match will next take on either Victoria Azarenka, who is also a two-time champion, or Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in the next round.

"She definitely changed the game"- Emma Raducanu on Serena Williams

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Emma Raducanu joined a bevy of players to pay tribute to Serena Williams on the occasion of her decision to put an end to a career that has lasted a quarter century. Speaking at her press conference at the Canadian Open, Raducanu hailed the American as being responsible for turning tennis on its head.

"She definitely changed the game," Raducanu said. "To dominate that, there’s not really been someone who’s dominated like her in the woman’s game so she really did change a lot in that respect."

The Brit continued by expressing her desire to have a career as long as Williams' and praised the 40-year-old for everything that she has accomplished.

"It’s incredible her career that she’s achieved so much," Emma Raducanu said, adding, "To see her around in this US swing is really inspiring. She keeps playing because she obviously loves the game and that longevity of her career is something that a lot of the players, and me, all aspire to achieve as well."

Thanks to her stunning triumph at the 2021 US Open, Raducanu became the first qualifier to win the title at Flushing Meadows in the Open Era. She has since battled with her fitness and form in 2022 and hasn't advanced past the second round in any of the year's first three Grand Slams.

Emma Raducanu's dismal campaign continued in Canada with a first-round loss to defending champion Camila Giorgi. She will therefore be looking forward to putting up a solid showing in the final warm-up competition before the US Open to strengthen her foundation for her upcoming title defense at the end of the month.

