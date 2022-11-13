Chris Evert reacts to a fan's suggestion about her relationship with ex-husband Andy Mill

Chris Evert recently reacted to a fan's suggestion about her relationship with Andy Mill, the former Olympic skier, who is her ex-husband. During her battle with cancer, Mill accompanied Evert to a chemotherapy session, and Evert took to social media to thank him for his support.

Reacting to the same, a fan responded to Evert, saying that she and Mill should never have separated.

"Happy you took me to my second chemo today #Andy; just like old times," Chris Evert wrote in an adorable Twitter post earlier this year.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert Happy you took me to my second chemo today #Andy ; just like old times! Happy you took me to my second chemo today #Andy; just like old times!❤️ https://t.co/ru1GAEoc4D

Responding to the fan's suggestion, Evert reacted by saying:

"You’re right."

Chris Evert and Andy Mill tied the knot back in 1988 and were together for 18 years. The former couple have three sons, Alexander, Nicholas, and Colton.

Earlier this year, Evert thanked Andy Mill and their three children for their great support in an emotional message, while she battled cancer and underwent treatment.

"Thank you to my incredible sister Clare, my ex-husband/greatest friend, Andy, and my three sons who have been by my side," Evert wrote on Instagram a few months ago.

"Thank you to all who have lifted my spirits in the past year, allowed me to step into my resilience, and are watching my story today," she added.

Chris Evert demands American basketball great Brittney Griner's safe return back home

BNP Paribas WTA Finals: Singapore 2016 - Day Seven

Chris Evert recently reacted to a tense situation involving WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is currently imprisoned in a penal colony in Russia.

Griner was convicted in August after police arrested her for carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage after landing at an airport in Moscow. She was recently moved to a penal colony, which means the situation is now worse for her.

Reacting to a tweet by American sportswriter John Feinstein, Evert expressed sympathy with Griner over the ordeal, stating that she does not deserve such treatment.

The American tennis great then called for Griner's safe return home to the United States.

"That’s NOT OK….It’s a horrendous situation for Brittney and her family. She does not deserve this treatment, it’s a nightmare... #BringBrittneyHome," Evert tweeted.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert twitter.com/JFeinsteinBook… John Feinstein @JFeinsteinBooks I wish I could say I'm surprised by the lack of sympathy--and outright anger--directed at Brittney Griner. She committed a minor crime and is in a Russian penal colony. But because she's not White or male or straight, lots of people don't care or are happy. Sad. I wish I could say I'm surprised by the lack of sympathy--and outright anger--directed at Brittney Griner. She committed a minor crime and is in a Russian penal colony. But because she's not White or male or straight, lots of people don't care or are happy. Sad. That’s NOT OK….It’s a horrendous situation for Brittney and her family. She does not deserve this treatment, it’s a nightmare… #BringBrittneyHome That’s NOT OK….It’s a horrendous situation for Brittney and her family. She does not deserve this treatment, it’s a nightmare…#BringBrittneyHome 🙏🙏🙏 twitter.com/JFeinsteinBook…

Evert recently accompanied her good friend and former rival Martina Navratilova to the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, where the duo were invited as Legend Ambassadors to promote women's tennis in the region.

