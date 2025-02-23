Chris Evert reacts to Madison Keys' incredible WTA achievement after Australian Open glory

Tennis legend Chris Evert congratulated Madison Keys on her rise to the top of the WTA rankings. The American, who started the year as the world's 14th best ranked player, has climbed up the ladder to being the World No. 5, after her glorious Australian Open 2025 run.

Keys shocked everyone with her performances in Melbourne after she defeated the current World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to clinch her first Grand Slam title. In a stellar display, she defeated the Belarusian 3-6, 6-2, 5-7 in the final of the tournament.

Evert took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Keys on her achievement. She shared a post that said that Keys is all set to move into the top five of the world rankings on the coming Monday, and accompanied it with an endearing message.

"Congratulations 🎉🎈Maddy, well deserved, keep going!"

The 30-year-old made a comeback into the top 10 of the rankings right after the Australian Open. Even though she hasn't competed in any WTA tournaments since the AO, she is still continuing to climb up the ladder. She is expected to make a comeback soon with an aim to maintain her ranking.

Madison Keys looks to uphold her position in the WTA rankings

Madison Keys after her win at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Madison Keys had withdrawn from the Singapore Open and the Middle East swing after her Grand Slam triumph in Melbourne earlier this year to recover from a hectic tour. However, she is expected to make a comeback at the Indian Wells tournament, which will be starting from March 5, 2025.

She had plans to play at the ATX Texas Open that was held at the end of February of this year but was restricted due to WTA rules. The rules allowed only one top-10 player can feature in tournaments worth 250 rankings points, and her compatriot Jessica Pegula had already made a commitment to play.

The star player will look to clinch her first Sunshine Double, which will take place in her homeland starting with the Indian Wells, followed by the Miami Open (that will start on March 16th, 2025).

She will be competing against a number of the world's top ranked players at the two events.

Madison Keys recently celebrated turning 30-years-old and will look to return to the tennis courts soon with the aim of picking up right where she left off in Australia.

