Madison Keys' husband Bjorn Fratangelo joins her for adorable selfie as she celebrates turning 30 with a birthday cake

Madison Keys recently shared a glimpse of her birthday selfie with her husband, Bjorn Fratangelo via her social media handle. The WTA star turned 30 years old on Monday, February 17.

Ad

Nearly a month after winning the Australian Open 2025, Keys celebrated her 30th birthday alongside her husband Fratangelo. In an Instagram Story posted by the World No. 6, the couple was seen striking an adorable pose together as Keys held a beautifully decorated white and purple-colored cake, marking the Australian Open champion's 30th birthday.

Keys’ Instagram story

Keys enjoyed an impressive run at the Australian Major, reaching the finals by defeating top rivals such as Danielle Collins, Elena Rybakina, and Iga Swiatek. The American then squared off against the defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka in the final, managing to get past the Belarusian in a thrilling match that ended 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in Keys' favor.

Ad

Trending

Earlier this February, the newly crowned Grand Slam champion was featured in Andy Roddick's podcast, where she spoke about her tennis journey and credited her team, including her husband and coach, Bjorn Fratangelo, for her success

"I've had, honestly, some of the best people around me for a really long time. Max—I've known since I was 12 years old. And then to have Lindsay with me for as many years as I have, and we've had some amazing wins and really tough losses. Now, having Bjorn, along with Kayla and Lang, round as well. They have all been so supportive at every point in my career," Madison Keys said.

Ad

Keys and Fratangelo have been together since 2017 after they met while training in Boca Raton. They announced their engagement in March 2023 and tied the knot on November 23 in South Carolina last year.

Madison Keys opened up about on criticized for being 'too nice'

Madison Keys opened up about how people analyzed her nature and how mental health has played a significant role in her tennis journey. Featuring in an episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast posted earlier in February, Keys highlighted the criticism she faced about her nature and said:

Ad

"Everyone always told me I would never be as good as I should be because I was too nice, and that always really pissed me off. I didn't think that you had to be an a**hole to win," Madison Keys said (1:37:38 onwards). "I just really wanted to drive that point home and continue to stand on my morals and how I was raised while being at the top of the gam."

Ad

Opening up about the significance of mental health and breaking the stereotype that surrounds it in the sport, the American further added:

"There are so many athletes helping break the stigma around therapy in sports. For me, I want to continue talking about mental health in sports—showing that you don’t always have to be "tough" and that crying isn’t a sign of weakness."

Ad

After winning her maiden Grand Slam, Madison Keys was recently unable to participate in the ATX Open due to the WTA's rule of only one top-10-ranked player being able to register for WTA 250 events. She is expected to next compete at the Indian Wells Open, which will commence on March 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback