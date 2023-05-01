Chris Evert reacts to Stephen King calling Donald Trump "worse than any horror story"

Chris Evert has responded to Stephen King's statement, in which the renowned author claimed that Donald Trump is "worse than any horror story" he has ever written.

Stephen King previously expressed his concern over former US President Donald Trump's access to nuclear weapons. He made the statement following Trump's alarming rhetoric surrounding nuclear weapons after taking office, which caused widespread unease among the public.

King has been a vocal and unwavering critic of the former President, specifically in regards to his lack of financial transparency. He was among a multitude of esteemed authors who signed an open letter denouncing Trump during his election campaign.

On Sunday, April 30, Chris Evert took to social media to express her support for King's statement.

"Now that’s a statement!" Evert tweeted.

"I wish maybe that I could have savored the moment a little bit more" – When Chris Evert confessed to lacking emotions during tennis retirement

Chris Evert

Chris Evert was widely recognized for her composed demeanor during her own victories, which earned her the nickname "The Ice Maiden." Her unflappable personality on the court was a defining feature of her playing style, and it was a key factor in her success.

At the young age of 16, Chris Evert made her debut in the Grand Slam at the 1971 US Open. Her remarkable performance saw her become the youngest semi-finalist in the history of the US Open. Unfortunately, her run came to an end when she faced the eventual winner, Billie Jean King.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion maintained a composed demeanor even during her retirement at the 1989 US Open. However, upon reflecting on the day of her retirement, Evert admitted to regretting her subdued approach.

"I retired at the U.S. Open. It’s like I just waved and walked off the court and that was it. So, I thought it was pretty low-key," she said. "I wish maybe that I could have savored the moment a little bit more and really looked at the fans and maybe been a little more emotional about it and felt a little bit more."

Evert has previously revealed that her on-court demeanor is not similar to her real-life personality.

She acknowledged that her father and coach, Jimmy Evert, had advised her to adopt a more assertive and intimidating approach to gain a psychological advantage over her opponents.

