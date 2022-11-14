Chris Evert remembers her 22-year-old self at Wimbledon with fondness 

Chris Evert reminisced about her younger days at Wimbledon with a lot of fondness after an old newspaper clipping of hers was shared on social media.

A Twitter user shared a clipping that had a picture of Evert and the late legendary doubles player Elizabeth Ryan at Wimbledon in 1977.

"@ChrissieEvert shared by a friend, found whilst they renovate their new home. Tennis history I thought you’d appreciate," the user's tweet read.

Evert appreciated the tweet, replying:

"Awwww, love this… sweet."

Chris Evert entered 1977 Wimbledon as the top seed and reigning champion, having won the previous year by beating Evonne Goolagong Cawley in the final. The then-World No. 1 started the tournament brilliantly, reaching the quarterfinals with straight-set wins over Ruta Gerulaitis, Winifred Wooldridge, Tracy Austin, and Greer Stevens.

She thrashed Billie Jean King 6-1, 6-2 to book her place in the semifinals, where she lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to eventual champion Virginia Wade. Evert then reached the Wimbledon finals in the following three years, losing to Martina Navratilova in 1978 and 1979, followed by Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

However, she won the grass-court Major in 1981 by beating Hana Mandlikova 6-2, 6-2 in the final. She did not drop a single set throughout the tournament. This was the last time she won Wimbledon.

Evert finished her career with 18 Grand Slam singles titles, winning the French Open more than any other woman. She triumphed six times at the US Open, including four successive years from 1975-1978. Her Australian Open triumphs came in 1982 and 1984.

Evert also won three Grand Slam doubles titles at the French Open (1974 and 1975) and Wimbledon (1976).

Chris Evert calls for the return of WNBA star Brittney Griner amidst Russia's imprisonment

Chris Evert at the 2018 WTA Finals

Chris Evert has been quite active on social media and recently spoke about WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was recently removed from a detention center to a Russian penal colony.

The 32-year-old was arrested in the country earlier this year and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Evert criticized the decision to move Griner to a penal colony and said that she did not deserve to be treated this way.

"That’s NOT OK….It’s a horrendous situation for Brittney and her family. She does not deserve this treatment, it’s a nightmare," the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert twitter.com/JFeinsteinBook… John Feinstein @JFeinsteinBooks I wish I could say I'm surprised by the lack of sympathy--and outright anger--directed at Brittney Griner. She committed a minor crime and is in a Russian penal colony. But because she's not White or male or straight, lots of people don't care or are happy. Sad. I wish I could say I'm surprised by the lack of sympathy--and outright anger--directed at Brittney Griner. She committed a minor crime and is in a Russian penal colony. But because she's not White or male or straight, lots of people don't care or are happy. Sad. That’s NOT OK….It’s a horrendous situation for Brittney and her family. She does not deserve this treatment, it’s a nightmare… #BringBrittneyHome That’s NOT OK….It’s a horrendous situation for Brittney and her family. She does not deserve this treatment, it’s a nightmare…#BringBrittneyHome 🙏🙏🙏 twitter.com/JFeinsteinBook…

Martina Navratilova also called for the release of Griner.

"Wow. Brittney is a total puppet… shame on the lot!," Navratilova tweeted.

