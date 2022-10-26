Chris Evert reveals which ATP player's skills she would love to take

Tennis legend Chris Evert recently revealed that if given a chance, she would be in an interesting dilemma to choose either Carlos Alcaraz's speed or John Isner's serve.

During her playing career, the American won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record seven Roland Garros titles.

On Wednesday, a social media post asked fans to pick one skill from a list that had a host of strengths of various players caught Evert's attention. The former World No. 1 reacted to it, stating that she was uncertain about deciding between Alcaraz's speed and Isner's serve.

"Very interesting question… a toss up between Alcaraz speed and Isner serve," Chris Evert tweeted.

Chris Evert congratulates Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari for sealing their spots in WTA Finals

Chris Evert is an 18-time Major winner.

Former tennis professional Chris Evert has never shied away from showering praise on fellow tennis players for their achievements. She recently heaped praise on Maria Sakkari and Coco Gauff, among others, for sealing their spots in the 2022 WTA Finals, which are scheduled to be held in the United States later this year.

Sakkari achieved the feat after defeating Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open.

"You go, girl!! See you in Texas!," Evert wrote, praising Sakkari.

Gauff has had a sensational year, topping the rankings in the doubles and breaking into the top 5 in the singles. She qualified for the singles event at the WTA Finals following her second-round win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Guadalajara Open. She will also be in action in the doubles at the WTA Finals, where the teenager will partner her compatriot Jessica Pegula.

"Totally agree.....she's awesome on and off the court," Evert tweeted regarding Gauff.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert totally agree….. she’s awesome on and off the court! twitter.com/BenRothenberg/… Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Coco Gauff qualifying for WTA year-end championships in singles AND doubles at age 18 is an unreal accomplishment.



I know there was an effort to avoid overhype Gauff when she arrived to tour, but we should probably allow ourselves to stop and say "omg wtf wow amazing" sometimes. Coco Gauff qualifying for WTA year-end championships in singles AND doubles at age 18 is an unreal accomplishment.I know there was an effort to avoid overhype Gauff when she arrived to tour, but we should probably allow ourselves to stop and say "omg wtf wow amazing" sometimes. totally agree….. she’s awesome on and off the court! 😂😂😂😂totally agree….. she’s awesome on and off the court!👍 twitter.com/BenRothenberg/…

Evert also appreciated Pegula's coach David Witt, who is the former coach of Venus Williams, after Pegula emerged victorious at the Guadalajara Open to clinch her first WTA 1000 title.

"Now this guy….is one committed, nice, and knowledgeable coach…happy for Jessie and David…both exemplify hard work and humility," Evert wrote.

