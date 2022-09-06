Chris Evert reveals reason for absence from commentary at 2022 US Open

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert said that she could not commentate on matches at the US Open over the last few days because of being busy with her son's wedding.

The 67-year-old currently works as an analyst for ESPN and often commentates on matches for them. However, her absence over the past few days was noticed by one fan, who took to social media to ask her about it.

"Why isn’t Chris Evert announcing for espn for the 5 days? Seems like she is MIA. Love when she announces games!" the tweet read.

Evert responded by saying that she's back in action now after being away for her son Nicholas' wedding.

"I was at my son, Nicky’s wedding for 3 days! I’m back now," Evert replied.

Chris Evert speaks out on fame and what comes with it

Chris Evert spoke about the price that has to be paid because of success due to a young age

Chris Evert spoke to The Guardian recently about getting fame at an early age and the lack of privacy that comes with it. She claimed that it can stunt one's growth when they haven't developed a personality or morals.

"We could do a five-hour interview about fame and the lack of privacy and how you pay a price when you’re successful at a young age and you haven’t developed a personality and your morals and beliefs. It can stunt your growth," Evert said.

The 67-year-old added that fame affected her relationships with her husbands and siblings.

"When I came home after winning Wimbledon [aged 19 in 1974] I still had to empty the dishwasher and fold the laundry. My feet were on the ground. The only area in my life that [fame] affected was relationships. When people tell you for years how great you are, they don’t set boundaries and you’re able to get away with lots of stuff. Later in life that affects your relationships, not only with husbands but your siblings and best friend," the former World No. 1 added.

Earlier this year, Evert revealed before the Australian Open that she was suffering from stage one ovarian cancer. She stated that she was going through chemotherapy and that the doctors gave her a 90-to-95% chance of cancer not rearing its ugly head again. Her sister Jeanne Evert Dubin also suffered from ovarian cancer. She passed away in 2020 after a harrowing battle with the disease.

