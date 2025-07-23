Chris Evert sends heartwarming message to Caroline Garcia after Frenchwoman celebrates her wedding to husband Borja Duran

Chris Evert heartily congratulated Caroline Garcia after the Frenchwoman celebrated her wedding to husband Borja Duran. Garcia and Duran got engaged in June 2024, and tied the knot on Saturday, July 19, this year.On Monday, July 21, Garcia, a former WTA No. 4 in singles and No. 2 in doubles who won a total of 19 career titles, shared four pictures from her wedding to Duran on X (formerly Twitter). The gala ceremony took place in Spain's La Torre Del Remei, a historic landmark located in Catalonia, where Duran originally hails from. Garcia captioned the post:&quot;19-07-2025 Best day of our lives ❤️&quot;Upon taking notice of Caroline Garcia's post, former No. 1 and 18-time singles Major champion Chris Evert reacted to it. The American tennis legend sent the Frenchwoman a heartwarming congratulatory message, writing:&quot;Congratulations!❤️❤️❤️&quot;Interestingly, Garcia and Duran are co-hosts of the popular tennis podcast, Tennis Insider Club. In November 2023, Garcia shared snippets of her trip to Antarctica with Duran via social media, and in a low-key manner, the Frenchwoman confirmed that the two were dating each other.In all, 2025 has so far been an eventful year for the former WTA singles No. 4. Earlier this year, she confirmed that she would be retiring after playing the French Open and a few other tournaments.&quot;Dear tennis, it's time to say goodbye&quot; - Caroline Garcia's emotional retirement admissionCaroline Garcia (Source: Getty)Caroline Garcia shared a lengthy social media post in May this year to confirm her retirement from tennis. As things stand, the Frenchwoman is still active, and she hasn't yet announced the tournament that will mark her farewell outing.&quot;Dear Tennis, it’s time to say goodbye ❤️ After 15 years of competing at the highest level – and over 25 years of dedicating almost every second of my life to this sport – I feel ready to turn the page and open a new chapter,&quot; part of Garcia's post read.Quite a few of Garcia's WTA Tour-level rivals sent touching messages to her after seeing the emotional post.Her last competitive outing came at the 2025 French Open, where, in singles, she suffered a disappointing first-round loss. However, in women's doubles, she reached the third round alongside compatriot Diane Parry.Caroline Garcia's career highlight in singles tennis came at the 2022 WTA Finals, where she became the year-end champion. In women's doubles, the Frenchwoman won the French Open twice; in 2016 and 2022 with Kristina Mladenovic as her partner.