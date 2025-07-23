  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Caroline Garcia
  • Chris Evert sends heartwarming message to Caroline Garcia after Frenchwoman celebrates her wedding to husband Borja Duran

Chris Evert sends heartwarming message to Caroline Garcia after Frenchwoman celebrates her wedding to husband Borja Duran

By Sudipto Pati
Published Jul 23, 2025 02:35 GMT
Chris Evert (left), Borja Duran and Caroline Garcia getting married (Source: Instagram/carogarcia)
Chris Evert (left), Borja Duran and Caroline Garcia getting married (Source: Instagram/carogarcia)

Chris Evert heartily congratulated Caroline Garcia after the Frenchwoman celebrated her wedding to husband Borja Duran. Garcia and Duran got engaged in June 2024, and tied the knot on Saturday, July 19, this year.

Ad

On Monday, July 21, Garcia, a former WTA No. 4 in singles and No. 2 in doubles who won a total of 19 career titles, shared four pictures from her wedding to Duran on X (formerly Twitter). The gala ceremony took place in Spain's La Torre Del Remei, a historic landmark located in Catalonia, where Duran originally hails from. Garcia captioned the post:

"19-07-2025 Best day of our lives ❤️"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Upon taking notice of Caroline Garcia's post, former No. 1 and 18-time singles Major champion Chris Evert reacted to it. The American tennis legend sent the Frenchwoman a heartwarming congratulatory message, writing:

"Congratulations!❤️❤️❤️"
Ad

Interestingly, Garcia and Duran are co-hosts of the popular tennis podcast, Tennis Insider Club. In November 2023, Garcia shared snippets of her trip to Antarctica with Duran via social media, and in a low-key manner, the Frenchwoman confirmed that the two were dating each other.

In all, 2025 has so far been an eventful year for the former WTA singles No. 4. Earlier this year, she confirmed that she would be retiring after playing the French Open and a few other tournaments.

Ad

"Dear tennis, it's time to say goodbye" - Caroline Garcia's emotional retirement admission

Caroline Garcia (Source: Getty)
Caroline Garcia (Source: Getty)

Caroline Garcia shared a lengthy social media post in May this year to confirm her retirement from tennis. As things stand, the Frenchwoman is still active, and she hasn't yet announced the tournament that will mark her farewell outing.

Ad
"Dear Tennis, it’s time to say goodbye ❤️ After 15 years of competing at the highest level – and over 25 years of dedicating almost every second of my life to this sport – I feel ready to turn the page and open a new chapter," part of Garcia's post read.

Quite a few of Garcia's WTA Tour-level rivals sent touching messages to her after seeing the emotional post.

Ad

Her last competitive outing came at the 2025 French Open, where, in singles, she suffered a disappointing first-round loss. However, in women's doubles, she reached the third round alongside compatriot Diane Parry.

Caroline Garcia's career highlight in singles tennis came at the 2022 WTA Finals, where she became the year-end champion. In women's doubles, the Frenchwoman won the French Open twice; in 2016 and 2022 with Kristina Mladenovic as her partner.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications