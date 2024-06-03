Former World No. 1 Chris Evert supported Coco Gauff's take on late night matches being unhealthy for players on tour. With the 2024 French Open in full swing at the moment, tournament organisers have come under the scanner for their hectic scheduling at the event.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been at the heart of this controversy with his third round match against Lorenzo Musetti finishing at 3:08 a.m. in the morning. Gauff voiced her disagreement with the schedule and the physical toll it took on players.

"There was tennis this morning at 3 o'clock with Novak Djokovic. It's a general theme in tennis throughout the slams where tennis is going on after midnight. I definitely think finishing at 3 a.m. is -- I feel like a lot of times people think you're done, but really, 3 a.m., then you have press and then you have to shower, eat, and then a lot of times people do treatments, so that's probably not going to bed until 5 at the earliest, maybe 6, and even 7 a.m," Coco Gauff said.

Trending

"I definitely think it's not healthy. It may be not fair for those who have to play late because it does ruin your schedule. I've been lucky I haven't been put in a super late finish yet," she added.

Tennis legend Chris Evert backed Coco Gauff's opinions by reposting them.

Chris Evert endorses Coco Gauff's opinions

Gauff is making her fifth apperance at the French Open and is through to the quarterfinals. She defeated the likes Tamara Zidansek and Dayana Yastremska en route to the fourth round and then outsmarted Elisabetta Cocciaretto to enter the last eight. The third seed defeated the Italian Cocciaretto in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

Coco Gauff will take on Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open

Gauff at the 2024 French Open - Day 8

World No. 3 Coco Gauff will square off against Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open on Tuesday, June 4.

Gauff leads the head-to-head against Jabeur 4-2. She defeated the Tunisian most recently in the 2023 WTA Finals in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.

This will be the second encounter between the duo in Paris. The 20-year-old earned the bragging rights during their previous encounter in 2021.

While Gauff defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the fourth round, Jabeur secured a hard fought win against Clara Tauson. She defeated the 21-year-old Dane in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Whoever out of Gauff or Jabeur comes out on top, will face either Iga Swiatek or fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback