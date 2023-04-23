Chris Evert expressed her sheer delight at watching a thrilling match between the world's two top-ranked players, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. As Swiatek and Sabalenka faced off in Sunday's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final in Stuttgart, Evert enjoyed the tennis on display.

World No. 1 Swiatek beat world No. 2 Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 to successfully defend her Stuttgart title and win her second title this season. Swiatek, who was injured prior to making a comeback in Stuttgart this week, had beaten Sabalenka in last year's final as well at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

As the two highly in-form stars took to the clay court for the final on Sunday, Evert was pleased to see the power, movement, and intensity of both Swiatek and Sabalenka, and lauded their tennis.

"This @SabalenkaA @iga_swiatek match has everything! Power, movement, intensity….great example of being in the moment! Really enjoying this," Evert wrote on Twitter.

Swiatek beat Qinwen Zheng 6-1, 6-4 in the Round of 16 to kickstart her campaign in Stuttgart. She then faced a tough test against former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, who stretched her to three sets before Swiatek won 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. It was Swiatek's first three-set match of the 2023 season.

The 21-year-old then reached the final after playing just three games in her semi-final against Ons Jabeur, as the Tunisian star was forced to retire due to injury.

Iga Swiatek predicts she will face Ons Jabeur in French Open 2023 final

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur after the 2022 US Open final.

Iga Swiatek was seen consoling a dejected Ons Jabeur after their curtailed semi-final at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Saturday. When asked what she told Jabeur, Swiatek said that she believes she will face Jabeur in the 2023 French Open final and conveyed the same to Jabeur. Swiatek further motivated Jabeur to make a strong comeback.

"I told her we're probably going to play the Roland Garros final, so we'll see each other there. She's a fighter, so she's going to be back quick. I just hope it's nothing serious," Swiatek said in her post-match interview.

After winning in Stuttgart, Swiatek will now compete in the Madrid Open before defending her title at the Italian Open in Rome. Swiatek will then also defend the 2022 French Open title, which she won by dropping just a solitary set. The 21-year-old will bid for her third Roland Garros crown and fourth Grand Slam singles title in Paris next month.

