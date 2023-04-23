Iga Swiatek predicted meeting Ons Jabeur in the 2023 French Open final as she offered a consolatory message to the Tunisian who was forced to retire from their Stuttgart Open semifinal due to injury.

Jabeur began to struggle with her left leg in the opening game of the match. After the first game, she called for a medical timeout, during which time she had her leg treated and taped up. However, her movement remained visibly affected, and she continued to struggle through two more games before ultimately being forced to retire at 3-0 down.

The World No. 4's retirement brought Iga Swiatek another step closer to a successful title defense at the Stuttgart Open.

Following the match, Swiatek expressed her respect and admiration for Jabeur's attempt to compete despite struggling with injury.

"I don't know what Ons' situation is, but I really respect the fact that she came out and she tried and she wanted to see how it's going to go," Swiatek said in the post-match interview.

The World No. 1 shared the contents of her consolatory message to Jabeur, stating that she expected them to meet again in the 2023 Roland Garros final.

"I told her we're probably going to play the Roland Garros final, so we'll see each other there. She's a fighter, so she's going to be back quick. I just hope it's nothing serious," she added.

Ons Jabeur wishes Iga Swiatek good luck for Stuttgart Open final

Iga Swiatek at the Stuttgart Open semifinal against Ons Jabeur

After retiring from the semifinal match against Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur wished the Pole good luck in the final. She also apologized to the crowd for being unable to finish the match and joked that Swiatek's playing style rendered all her efforts to run futile.

"I was really excited to play Iga today, it's always a fun matchup between us. I wish her the best luck for the final," Jabeur said. "I'm sorry guys, I really tried to run, but Iga never makes it easy."

Iga Swiatek will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final. The World No. 1 stated that she would have to play her best tennis to succeed against Sabalenka.

"Aryna is a great player and she's in great shape. I have to be ready to play my best tennis. For sure, this surface is -- we both like clay court -- but it's a little bit faster than most of the clay courts. I'm gonna have to be ready on my return and just for the fast pace," Iga Swiatek said.

Swiatek leads 4-2 in her head-to-head against Sabalenka. However, it was the World No. 2 who came out on top during their most recent encounter at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Poll : 0 votes