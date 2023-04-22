World No. 1 Iga Swiatek consoled Ons Jabeur after the Tunisian was forced to retire from their 2023 Stuttgart Open semifinals due to an injury.

Swiatek and Jabeur's eagerly anticipated first meeting of the season was cut short when Jabeur started having problems with her left leg after the opening game. The World No. 4 called for a medical timeout, got treated, and had her calf taped after chasing the ball down during the final point of the first game.

She played two more games after that, but was clearly not feeling well and after a second consultation with the physio again, the former World No. 2 decided to pull out of the match so as not to aggravate her injury further.

Following that, when Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur were shaking hands at the net, the Pole hugged the Tunisian and tapped her on the back to console her, displaying outstanding sportsmanship. Afterwards, Iga Swiatek came back to check up on Jabeur in her player area as well, sitting with her for a few seconds and offering her some solace.

Check out the video here:

wta @WTA



Final score: 3-0.



#PorscheTennis Iga Swiatek advances to the final after Ons Jabeur retires due to injury.Final score: 3-0. Iga Swiatek advances to the final after Ons Jabeur retires due to injury.Final score: 3-0.#PorscheTennis https://t.co/teI5gfRCeU

"I don't know what Ons' situation is, but I really respect the fact that she came out and she tried" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek pictured at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2023 - Day 8.

Iga Swiatek stated in her on-court interview that she respects Ons Jabeur's attempt to stay in the match despite her injury and hopes it is not serious. The Pole also revealed that she told Jabeur that they would most likely meet in the French Open final to finish what they started in Stuttgart.

"I don't know what Ons' situation is, but I really respect the fact that she came out and she tried and she wanted to see how it's going to go," Swiatek said.

"I told her we're probably going to play the Roland Garros final, so we'll see each other there. She's a fighter, so she's going to be back quick. I just hope it's nothing serious," she added.

Ons Jabeur also discussed her injury, stating that despite her excitement to play against the defending champion and her best efforts, she was unable to do so. She then wished the Pole good luck in the final.

"The third point, I don't know what happened. I was really excited to play Iga today, it's always a fun match-up between us. I wish her the best luck for the final. I'm sorry guys, I really tried to run, but Iga never makes it easy," Jabeur said.

Swiatek will now face Aryna Sabalenka in the final, a rematch of last year's Stuttgart final, in which the Pole won 6-2, 6-2.

Poll : 0 votes