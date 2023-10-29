“Christian Sharia would be their wet dream” - Martina Navratilova blasts House of Representatives speaker’s wife for homophobic counseling service

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage over the news that the wife of the newly elected House Speaker in Louisiana runs a counseling service that equates homosexuality with bestiality and incest.

Navratilova, who came out as a lesbian in 1981, has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights ever since and is no stranger to controversy and criticism. She has faced backlash from some members of her own community for her views on transgender athletes.

The news that sparked Navratilova’s ire was reported by HuffPost which revealed that Kelly Johnson, the wife of newly elected House Speaker in Louisiana Mike Johnson, runs a counseling business called Onward Christian Counseling Services, which encourages Bible-based pastoral counseling.

The company’s website has its operating agreement, which says that it believes that God dislikes sex if it is not between a married man and woman and that any form of sexual wrongdoing, such as being gay, bisexual, having sex with animals or family members, watching po*n, or trying to switch one’s sex or disagreeing with one’s natural sex, is evil and offends God.

They also co-host a podcast called "Truth Be Told", where they talk about political and social issues from their perspective.

Navratilova shared the HuffPost article on X ( formerly Twitter) on Saturday, October 28, and blasted the couple for their extreme religious beliefs.

"So just how literal is this family about the Bible? And exactly which Bible??? Christian Sharia would be their wet dream," Navratilova wrote on X.

