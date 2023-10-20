Martina Navratilova amused by Donald Trump reportedly being called "a f*cking liar" and "idiot" by his Republican lawyers

Martina Navratilova was amused by Donald Trump reportedly being subjected to name-calling by his own Republican lawyers.

During his tenure in the Oval Office, President Trump has garnered more adversaries than allies. His actions have frequently resulted in the alienation of former friends, transforming them into foes.

Recently, renowned author Tomi T. Ahonen took to social media to remind his followers of the opinions expressed by Donald Trump's Republican lawyers.

Ahonen specifically highlighted the remarks made by William Barr, the former United States Attorney General, who characterized the former president as "shockingly detached from reality" and compared him to a "defiant 9-year-old." Additionally, former American Lawyer Michael Cohen and John Dowd referred to Trump as a "con man" and a "f*cking liar," respectively.

Jenna Ellis, an American conservative lawyer who was a member of President Trump's legal team, openly criticized him by labeling him as an "idiot." On the other hand, lawyer Ty Cobb characterized the President as a "deeply wounded narcissist", as per @tomiahonen on X.

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has been a long-standing critic of the former President. Reacting to the derogatory remarks made by Donald Trump's Republican lawyers, she tweeted on her X account (@Martina):

"Lol," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova reacts to Donald Trump's limited gag order over 2020 election meddling case

Martina Navratilova at the 2021 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova has reacted to the recent implementation of a limited, restrictive gag order on Donald Trump, issued by the federal judge overseeing the 2020 election interference case.

Judge Tanya Chutkan has issued a ruling in the federal case accusing former President Trump of illegally conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The ruling prohibits Trump from making any criticisms toward prosecutors, the court, or potential witnesses in anticipation of his trial on charges of election subversion.

The judge has deemed it necessary to impose a limited gag order on the former US President to prevent any attempts to undermine the trial's integrity before it commences (h/t AP).

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who leads the investigation, requested the imposition due to concerns that President Trump's comments may potentially influence the trial's participants, including prosecutors, jurors, and court personnel. The purpose of this order is to ensure a fair and unbiased trial process (h/t CBS).

Martina Navratilova took to X (formerly Twitter) and replied to a video of Trump's reaction to the partial gag order. She tweeted:

"Oops"

Expand Tweet