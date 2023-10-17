“What are we doing? And why?” - Andy Roddick questions Donald Trump’s presidential run despite federal convictions

The 2003 US Open winner, Andy Roddick, has questioned the legitimacy of Donald Trump's presidential run. Roddick retired from professional tennis in 2012 and turned to philanthropy and entrepreneurship.

The American has made appearances as a tennis expert on television and is quite active on social media. He recently slammed former US President Donald Trump over his remarks about US military officials.

Trump is running for a second term at the White House. He stopped by Iowa recently for a campaign speech in front of thousands of his supporters. During his address, Trump recalled a conversation with one of the personnel, saying:

"I don't want to tell you what I had to go through [during my first term as President] with these people, some of the dumbest people I've ever met in my life."

Trump continues to be the frontrunner for the Republican Party despite several indictments, a fact Roddick finds hard to fathom. A video clip of Trump's speech was shared on X (formerly Twitter), to which the former tennis player replied:

"I’m old enough to remember way back when this wouldn’t have gone over very well w most of country. I also remember when federal indictments, charity fraud, business fraud, and a conviction for sexual assault would’ve been disqualifying. What are we doing? And why?"

Andy Roddick further wrote:

"Imagine calling Hezbolah smart, and the American military dumb in the same week whilst also leading the GOP primary by 50 points. Never thought I’d see the day. We used to have a series of non negotiables."

"Joe Biden's either a political ninja or Donald Trump lost, pick a side" - Andy Roddick calls out Eric Trump for his claims about 'fraud' in 2020 election

Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick recently called out Donald Trump's son Eric over his claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential elections. In a fresh interview, Eric stated:

"You'll never had me believe that there wasn’t serious fraud in the election. I would parallel Joe Biden around the country. He would be in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and I would be across the block somewhere. He would have 20 people, I would have a 1000."

Andy Roddick rebuked Eric, writing:

"So let’s assume that’s true. That means that Sleepy Joe outmaneuvered the sitting President of the United States who’s also a great business genius without the powers of government at his disposal . All without it being able to be proven in court. Bidens either a political ninja or Trump lost an election …. Pick a side. Can’t have both."

During his 11-year-long career, Roddick won a total of 32 singles titles, including a Grand Slam, on tour. He also spent 13 weeks as the World No. 1 in the ATP singles rankings.