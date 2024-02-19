"Christians my a*s" - Martina Navratilova slams pastors for allegedly preventing 14-year-old from reporting sexual assault committed by youth pastor

Martina Navratilova has criticized the pastors of Owatonna's Christian Family Church (CFC) for reportedly obstructing a 14-year-old girl from reporting the sexual assault she experienced at the hands of youth pastor, Luverne Daniel Zacharias.

According to reports, Zacharias, a former pastor in Minnesota, has been charged with multiple felony offenses for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at his church office when she was just 14 years old.

When the girl came forward to report the abuse to the head pastors, Tim and Cherrie Peterson, they reportedly discouraged her from involving the authorities. They are rumored to have urged her to consider the impact it would have on Zacharias' own children and family.

Despite their attempts to dissuade her, the victim chose to report the abuse, ultimately leading to Zacharias stepping down from his position as pastor.

The actions of the head pastors, who discouraged the victim from coming forward to report the sexual assault, were met with disapproval from Martina Navratilova. The 18-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to criticize the pastors, stating that they always "shame the victim" and "protect the criminal."

"Wow. Those a*swipes will do everything to shame the victim and protect the criminal. That in itself is criminal. Christians my a*s…" Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter) on February 17.

Martina Navratilova on transgender athlete winning girl's state championship: "Women’s sports are not a place for failed male athletes"

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently reiterated her stance on transgender athletes participating in women's sports. Her comments came in light of transgender high-jumper Maelle Jacques' win at the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) indoor track and field championship.

Jacques, a sophomore at Kearsarge Regional High School, secured first place in the girls' high jump event during the Division II competition at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Jacques' jump of 5ft 1 3/4" surpassed all female competitors. However, it fell short compared to the boys' Division II results, with the lowest jump in the boys' competition reading at 5 ft 8".

Navratilova, who has been vocal about her displeasure with transgender athletes competing in women's sports, expressed her dissatisfaction with Maelle Jacques' victory. Shestated that women's sports should not be used as a place for "failed male athletes," who were unsuccessful in proving their merit in men's sports.

The former World No. 1 also expressed that she would fight and advocate for changes in the rules to prevent transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.

"And I will keep saying this as nauseum until the rules change - women’s sports are not a place for failed male athletes," Martina Navratilova posted on X.

