Christopher Eubanks breaks Andre Agassi's 31-year-old Wimbledon record after quarterfinal exit

Christopher Eubanks set a new record for the most number of winners at Wimbledon in a single edition, thus breaking Andre Agassi's tally.

Eubanks made his debut at the grass-court Major this season and had a dream run as he reached the quarterfinals. He gained wins over Thiago Monteiro, Cameron Norrie, Christopher O'Connell, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The American faced Daniil Medvedev in the last eight and put up a tough fight before losing 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1. Despite his defeat, Eubanks left his mark on Wimbledon as he set a new record for the most number of winners hit in a single edition of the grass-court Major.

The 27-year-old hit 331 winners during his run at Wimbledon 2023, surpassing Andre Agassi who held the record since 1992 when he won the tournament with 317 winners.

Christopher Eubanks said in his post-match press conference that he was glad to be a part of his match against Daniil Medvedev. He added that the Russian showed why he was one of the best players in the world.

"It was definitely a fun match to be a part of. I think the fans definitely got their money's worth of entertainment and good quality tennis. Just got edged out. Daniil is one of the best players in the world, one of the toughest players to beat for a reason. I think he showcased that well," Eubanks said.

"All in all, I thought it was a very, very fun match to be a part of. A very, very entertaining match. Very pleased with how I played and how I fought back after losing the first set. First Grand Slam quarterfinal is never easy. Came out on the wrong end of it, but overall pretty pleased with the performance today," he added.

Christopher Eubanks has won 16 out of 27 matches so far in 2023

Christopher Eubanks is having a breakthrough season so far in 2023, with 16 wins out of 27 matches. The American has done particularly well on grass, winning his maiden title at the Mallorca Championships by beating Adrian Mannarino in the final. He previously reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Eubanks' performance at Wimbledon will be enough to see him climb 12 spots and attain a career-best ranking of 31.

The 27-year-old is next scheduled to compete at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. He competed at the ATP 250 event last year and reached the second round before losing to Benjamin Bonzi.

