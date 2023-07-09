Christopher Eubanks emerges as last American man standing at Wimbledon 2023 after Frances Tiafoe’s loss to Grigor Dimitrov

In an unexpected development at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Christopher Eubanks has emerged as the last American man standing in the tournament following the exit of Frances Tiafoe.

The American No. 2 bowed out to 21st seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third round, thereby leaving Eubanks as the lone contender from the United States left at SW19.

Like we all expected a month ago, Christopher Eubanks is the last American standing on the men's draw. Grigor Dimitrov picks up where he left yesterday, outclasses Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the #Wimbledon R4.

In Sunday's match, Tiafoe succumbed to a dominant Dimitrov, who displayed a performance reminiscent of his late-2010s form. The Bulgarian sportsman, despite not having secured a title since 2017, showcased his tennis prowess with a massive serve and impressive mobility on the court.

The game was largely controlled by Dimitrov's powerful service game, with 13 aces and 38 out of 42 first-serve points won. Conversely, Tiafoe faced a challenging time with his service game, getting his serve broken on five occasions.

Dimitrov's remarkable performance ensured he did not confront a single break point throughout the match, granting him a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 triumph. Up next, he takes on Holger Rune for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Christopher Eubanks vying for a spot in the quarterfinals, set to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16

Shifting focus to Christopher Eubanks, the sole American representative left in the 2023 Wimbledon men's singles draw, he is set to square off against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday after a day's rest.

A statistical analysis of Eubanks' grass court performance reveals a robust service game, with a winning percentage of 90% in service games (90 out of 100 service games won) and a 15% success rate in return games (15 out of 100 return games won). Moreover, he is ranked 93rd for his break point win percentage (34.5%), converting 10 out of 29 opportunities on grass.

Eubanks' impressive run includes a recent final victory at the Mallorca Championships, where he triumphed over World No. 43 Adrian Mannarino with a score of 6-1, 6-4 just prior to Wimbledon.

On the other side of the net, Tsitsipas has had a less stellar season on grass, recording a 1-3 match record across three tournaments in 2023. However, he has managed to maintain an 83.9% success rate in his service games on grass and an 11.9% success rate in return games.

So far at Wimbledon, Tsitsipas has gotten the better of Dominic Thiem, Andy Murray and Laslo Djere, dropping four sets in the first two matches before securing victory in the third round in straight sets. Eubanks, on the other hand, has downed Thiago Monteiro, Cameron Norrie and Christopher O'Connell at SW19 so far.

