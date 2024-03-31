“Church day with family” - Coco Gauff shares glimpse of Easter celebrations with parents & brothers

Coco Gauff recently shared a glimpse of her Easter celebrations with her parents and brothers.

Gauff, a practicing Christian, visited the church on Sunday, March 30, with her father Corey, mother Candi, and siblings, Codey and Cameron, to remember Jesus Christ's resurrection on the third day after his crucifixion.

The entire family got themselves pictured in front of the church and Gauff later took to Instagram to post the picture on her story.

"Happy Resurrection Day! Church day with the family," the 20-year-old captioned the photo.

A screenshot of Coco Gauff's recent Instagram story Gauff congratulates Danielle Collins

Gauff was in action at the Miami Open this fortnight in front of her home state fans, but could not produce the result she would have liked. The American No. 1 lost to Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16, falling in three sets to the Frenchwoman.

Coco Gauff: "I'm lucky enough that I can have my parents come with me, and my family sometimes"

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff recently revealed that her youngest brother Cameron is more sentimental than the middle child Codey. She stated that Cameron is more likely to express his emotions, whereas the other sibling showing his love explicitly is a rare phenomenon.

"When he [Codey] says, like, 'I love you', that's, like, a big thing in our house because he doesn't say it literally. Cameron, he's the youngest one. He says it all the time. He [Cameron] is the more empathetic, emotional one, and Codey is more of the chill," Gauff said during a press conference at the Australian Open 2024.

The 20-year-old further stated that her family adds value to her life both on and off the court. She said:

"Those relationships are incredibly important to me, especially, you know, traveling a lot, being by yourself a lot. I'm lucky enough that I can have my parents come with me, and my family sometimes. It just reminds me that my value is more than how I do on the court," she added.

Coco Gauff began the 2024 season on a decent note by defending her ASB Classic title in Auckland. However, the American was not able to capitalize on that success in the tournaments that came after.

Since winning the ASB Classic, she has played in five different tournaments - the Australian Open, the Qatar Open, the Dubai Tennis Championships, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, and the Miami Open - but failed to add any silverware to her trophy cabinet.