Coco Gauff recently engaged in playful banter with younger brother Cameron as the duo competed in a game of spikeball.

Gauff teamed up with her brother and played a friendly game of spikeball against Team Gauff. Throughout the video, the brother-sister duo were engaged in hilarious banter. The American can be seen shooting off instructions to her brother.

The 2023 US Open champion reshared the video on her Instagram and joked that this video represented the typical sibling relationship as Gauff and her brother argue throughout the video even though they are on the same team.

"If this video doesn't describe every sibling relationship idk what does. Arguing the whole video until the end even though we are on the same team hahaha," Coco Gauff wrote on her Instagram.

For the unversed, Gauff has two younger brothers, Codey and Cameron. Codey is 16 years old while Cameron, 10, is the youngest of the siblings.

The US Open champion is currently in Miami for the Miami Open and will begin her singles campaign against Nadia Podoroska in the second round, having gotten a bye in the first round. Gauff, meanwhile, along with doubles partner Jessica Pegula, lost to compatriots Sloane Stephens and Ashlyn Krueger in the first round.

Coco Gauff reached the semifinals at the 2024 Indian Wells Open

Coco Gauff had a good run at the 2024 Indian Wells Open, reaching the semifinals. She received a bye in the first round. In the second round, the American had a tricky match against Clara Burel, which she eventually won in the third set tiebreak.

In the third and fourth rounds, the defending US Open champion defeated Lucia Bronzetti and Elise Mertens in straight sets. She then defeated Yue Yuan in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal encounter with Maria Sakkari.

In the semifinal, Gauff showed exemplary fighting spirit as she saved three match points to force a decider. But she faltered in the third set and bowed out of the Indian Wells Open.

This was her best run at the Indian Wells Open. She bettered her run from 2023 when she reached the quarterfinals but lost to Aryna Sabalenka.

Coco Gauff would look to carry on her momentum to the 2024 Miami Open, where she has never reached the quarterfinals. She goes into the Miami Open as one of the favorites to lift the trophy.