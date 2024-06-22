Cinch Championships 2024: Rohan Bopanna - Matthew Ebden pair faces exit from quarterfinal

Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden faced an exit from the Cinch Championships 2024 after suffering a defeat to the American-Russian duo of Taylor Fritz and Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinal on June 21, Friday.

Moving into the details, Taylor and Karen pulled off an upset against top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 7-6(1), 7-6(3) to reach the semi-finals in London.

The American and Russian duo of Taylor and Karen saved one set point in the first set and were excellent in the important moments in the second set, saving all five break points they faced to advance after 80 minutes in the ATP 500 grass court event.

Earlier in the Round of 16 encounter, Bopanna and Ebden secured a win over Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler by 6-4, 6-4. Notably, the Indo-Australian pair is coming into this match on the back of an impressive run in the French Open semi-finals.

Rohan Bopanna - Matthew Ebden couldn’t control the powerful serves of the opposition

On the other hand, Taylor-Karen was teaming up for the first time this week, having beaten Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in their opening match. They will next meet third seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in the first semi-final on June 22, Saturday.

The powerful serves of the opposition turned out to be a crucial factor as the duo maintained a 70% win percentage on their second serves. On the other hand, Bopanna and Ebden couldn't make it big in this aspect of the game.

Recently, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) officially confirmed that 67th-ranked doubles player N Sriram Balaji will be Rohan Bopanna’s partner in the forthcoming Paris Olympics 2024, scheduled to be held in July and August.

The AITA also stated that coach M Balachandran and physio Rebecca Van Orshaegen would be traveling alongside the team as the support staff.

Ahead of the Summer Games in Paris, the Indian tennis duo of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will take part in two clay-court tournaments, in Hamburg and Umag. The tennis events at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be played at Roland Garros.