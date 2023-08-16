Cincinnati 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Western & Southern Open Day 4

Day 4 of the 2023 Western & Southern Open will feature some of the sport's biggest names in action.

23-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will commence his quest for a third title at the venue against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He bested the Spaniard in straight sets when they faced off at the French Open a couple of months ago.

The American contingent will be out in full force on Wednesday. Venus Williams, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe are among the country's top names in the mix.

Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko will face off in a battle between Grand Slam champions. Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Stefanos Tsitsipas are some of the other well-known names in the fray as well.

With plenty of exciting matches set for the day, here's a look at the schedule for day 4 of the 2023 Western & Southern Open:

Schedule for Day 4 of the Western & Southern Open

Center Court

Starting at 11 am local time: (Q) Martina Trevisan vs (3) Jessica Pegula

Not before 12 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (WC) Danielle Collins

Followed by: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ben Shelton

Not before 7 pm local time: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (2) Novak Djokovic

Not before 8:30 pm local time: Mayar Sherif vs (7) Coco Gauff

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Lorenzo Musetti vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Followed by: (8) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Dusan Lajovic

Not before 3 pm local time: Qinwen Zheng vs (WC) Venus Williams

Not before 7 pm local time: (Q) Ann Li vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Followed by: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs (10) Stan Wawrinka

Where to watch Western & Southern Open 2023?

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the Western & Southern Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.

Western & Southern Open 2023 Match Timings

The first match on all courts is set to begin at 11 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time (All courts) USA August 16, 2023 11:00 am ET Canada August 16, 2023 11:00 am ET UK August 16, 2023 4:00 pm GMT India August 16, 2023 8:30 pm IST

