Cincinnati 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Western & Southern Open

The sport's biggest names will assemble in Cininnati for the 2023 Western & Southern Open, which will run from August 13 to 20.

Novak Djokovic will return to action for the first time since his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. A two-time champion in Cincinnati, he'll be itching to get back to his winning ways. As for the Spaniard, he'll look to continue his good run of form at the Western & Southern Open too.

The battle for the fourth seeding at the US Open heats up as well. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev are all vying for the coveted spot, which will help them avoid Alcaraz and Djokovic until the semifinals in New York.

On the women's side, the triarchy of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will be looking to continue their domination as well. Teen star Coco Gauff has been in fine form as well and will try to remedy her rather poor record in Cincinnati thus far.

The countdown to the US Open is on, and the tournament offers most top players one last shot at building some momentum. Here's how one can catch up on all the action as it happens at the Western & Southern Open:

ATP channel and live streaming details for Western & Southern Open

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the men's event:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom & Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France & Russia

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria & Switzerland

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

Tennis Channel - USA

Sportsnet and TVA Sports - Canada

Sony Liv - India

Latin America - ESPN

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

WTA channel and live streaming details for Western & Southern Open

Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

Amazon Prime Video - UK & Ireland

beIn SPORTS - Australia & France

beIn Digiturk - Turkey

Canal+ - Poland

Network4- Hungary

Digi Sport- Romania

MTV3 - Finland

Novasports - Greece, Cyprus

NowTV - Hong Kong

O2 - Czech Republic

Spark - New Zealand

Starhub - Singapore

Supertennis - Italy

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Netherlands

Ziggo Sport - Netherlands

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

TVE, TV3 - Spain

TV2 - Denmark

TV4 - Finland, Norway & Sweden

Truevisions - Thailand

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

