Cincinnati 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Western & Southern Open

The sport's biggest names will assemble in Cininnati for the 2023 Western & Southern Open, which will run from August 13 to 20.
Novak Djokovic will return to action for the first time since his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. A two-time champion in Cincinnati, he'll be itching to get back to his winning ways. As for the Spaniard, he'll look to continue his good run of form at the Western & Southern Open too.
The battle for the fourth seeding at the US Open heats up as well. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev are all vying for the coveted spot, which will help them avoid Alcaraz and Djokovic until the semifinals in New York.
On the women's side, the triarchy of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will be looking to continue their domination as well. Teen star Coco Gauff has been in fine form as well and will try to remedy her rather poor record in Cincinnati thus far.
The countdown to the US Open is on, and the tournament offers most top players one last shot at building some momentum. Here's how one can catch up on all the action as it happens at the Western & Southern Open:
ATP channel and live streaming details for Western & Southern Open
Here's a list of channels that will telecast the men's event:
Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom & Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore
CCTV - China
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France & Russia
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria & Switzerland
Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece
Polsat - Poland
Tennis Channel - USA
Sportsnet and TVA Sports - Canada
Sony Liv - India
Latin America - ESPN
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
WTA channel and live streaming details for Western & Southern Open
Here's a list of channels that will telecast the women's event:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
Amazon Prime Video - UK & Ireland
beIn SPORTS - Australia & France
beIn Digiturk - Turkey
Canal+ - Poland
Network4- Hungary
Digi Sport- Romania
MTV3 - Finland
Novasports - Greece, Cyprus
NowTV - Hong Kong
O2 - Czech Republic
Spark - New Zealand
Starhub - Singapore
Supertennis - Italy
Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland & Netherlands
Ziggo Sport - Netherlands
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
TVE, TV3 - Spain
TV2 - Denmark
TV4 - Finland, Norway & Sweden
Truevisions - Thailand
Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
