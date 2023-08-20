Cincinnati 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Western & Southern Open Day 7

The final day of the 2023 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati will cap off a scintillating week of tennis ahead of this year's US Open. While Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will resume their rivalry in the men's singles final, Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova will be looking to win their first WTA 1000 title in the women's singles final.

Alcaraz confirmed his top seed for the 2023 US Open by reaching the final in Cincinnati. The Spaniard has had a tough outing at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament though, as he was taken to three sets in all of his matches.

Djokovic, meanwhile, has had a seamless campaign, not dropping a single set en route to the summit clash. The 36-year-old will have revenge on his mind when he takes on the World No. 1, after losing to him in the Wimbledon final in five sets.

Gauff also eased past her opponents during this week, only losing one set in her defeat of women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. Muchova, on the other hand, had an enduring path that saw her beat top players like Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, and Beatriz Haddad Maia in three laborious sets.

Schedule for Day 3 of the Western & Southern Open

Center Court

Starting at 1:30 pm local time: (7) Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (2) Novak Djokovic

Where to Watch Western & Southern Open 2023?

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, and Canada can watch the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The men's and women's singles final will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the two matches live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: The two matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the two finals on Sportsnet & TVA.

India: The men's singles final can be viewed on Sony Liv.

Western & Southern Open 2023 Match Timings

The women's singles final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova will likely begin around 1:30 PM local time on Sunday (August 20). It will be followed by the men's singles final, which will kick off not before 2:30 PM local time.

