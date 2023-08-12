Cincinnati 2023 tickets: What are the prices? All you need to know about getting access to the Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open 2023 will feature many of the best players in the world, who will look to compete for the Rookwood Cup.

Borna Coric and Caroline Garcia were the champions in 2022 and both players are bound to face tough title defences due to their forms or the competition in the playing field. Nonetheless, the tournament promises to be exciting and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Several fans will be eager to visit the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati to witness the tournament. Tickets for the Western & Southern Open can be purchased on its official website.

Fans can purchase passes for single sessions, with each day having a different price for the day as well as night sessions. Tickets for the day sessions for Day 1 of the main draw range from $111 to $450 while those for the night sessions range from $35 to $400.

Passes for the day session of Day 2 range from $126-$500, while those for the night session start at $53 and can cost up to $484. Tickets for the day session for Day 3 start from $102 and can cost as much as $390 while those for the night session range from $60-$750.

The cost of passes for the day session of the fourth main-draw day of the Western & Southern Open range from $90-$430, while those for the night session range from $60-$750.

Ticket costs for the day session of Day 5 range from $57-$600 while those for the night session range from $87-$850.

Passes for the day session of Day 6 range from $65-$800 while those for the night session start at $75 and can go up to $1000. For the final, ticket prices range from $113 to $7,128.

Novak Djokovic will compete at the Western & Southern Open for the first time since 2020

Novak Djokovic in action at Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic will compete at the Western & Southern Open for the first time since winning his second title there in 2020. The Serb did not compete in 2021 and was unable to take part in 2022 as he couldn't enter the United States due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic is seeded second at the Western & Southern Open this year and received a bye to the second round. Here, he will face either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed in the men's singles tournament in Cincinnati, while Iga Swiatek has the same seeding for the women's singles event.

