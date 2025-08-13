Cincinnati Open 2025: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (28) Anna Kalinskaya

Date: August 13, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Cincinnati Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $5,152,599

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: Getty

After multiple early exits and a disappointing win-loss record in 2025, Kalinskaya has shown strong form in the past month. She faced eight campaign-opening losses, including at the French Open and Indian Wells earlier in the year before rebuilding momentum by reaching the Washington final and winning matches in Montreal.

Alexandrova, meanwhile, has been one of the more reliable performers on tour in 2025. She entered Cincinnati with a 30-16 record, including a WTA 500 title on Linz's hardcourts and making semifinal runs in Doha, Charleston, and Stuttgart.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

Kalinskaya and Alexandrova will meet for the seventh time on tour, with Alexandrova holding a commanding 6-0 head-to-head lead. Their rivalry has been one-sided, with Alexandrova winning across all surfaces and stages.

Their most recent clash came in 2024 in Wuhan, where Alexandrova won 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-1. In 2023 Tokyo, she prevailed 6-7(7), 6-1, 7-5, and in 2021 Berlin on grass, she eased through 6-3, 6-2.

Alexandrova also scored emphatic wins in 2019, defeating Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-1 in Moscow and 7-6(4), 6-0 in St. Petersburg qualifying. Their first meeting was in the 2017 Shenzhen semifinals, where Alexandrova won 7-5, 6-0.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ekaterina Alexandrova -160 -3.5 (+105) Over 21.5 (-120) Anna Kalinskaya +125 +3.5 (-155) Under 21.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Anna Kalinskaya at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Alexandrova's perfect record against Kalinskaya gives her a clear psychological advantage, but recent form tilts this match closer than before.

Kalinskaya has been sharp in Cincinnati, beating Peyton Stearns in three sets before upsetting Amanda Anisimova for her third Top-10 win of the year. That confidence boost could help her finally break through against her cmopatriot.

Alexandrova has also looked strong this week, advancing without dropping a set. Her serve has been effective, and she's been controlling points with aggressive baseline play.

While Alexandrova's dominance in past matchups can't be ignored, Kalinskaya's recent form suggests this could be her best chance yet to turn the tables. A tight contest is likely, but Alexandrova's experience may still see her edge it in three close sets.

Pick: Alexandrova in three sets

