Cincinnati Open 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The top stars of the ATP Tour are gearing up for the 2025 Cincinnati Open, which runs from August 7 to August 19. As the second ATP Masters 1000 event of the North American hard-court swing, it features a stacked field led by World No. 1 Jannik Sinner as the top seed. This will mark his first appearance since winning his maiden Wimbledon crown and fourth Grand Slam title overall.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will also make his return in Cincinnati after finishing runner-up to Sinner at Wimbledon. The Spaniard is looking for redemption as he aims for his sixth title of the year and his first in Cincinnati. He previously reached the final in 2023 but fell short against a relentless Novak Djokovic. Alongside them, top contenders like Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, and Ben Shelton will also be in the hunt for the title.

With the tournament just a day away, players are making their final preparations to ensure they hit peak form. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Cincinnati Open:

What is Cincinnati Open?

The Cincinnati Open is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world and is part of both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour. It is a hard-court event typically held in Mason, Ohio, just outside Cincinnati, and serves as a key lead-up to the US Open. The tournament was first played in 1899, making it one of the longest-running events in tennis history.

On the ATP Tour, Roger Federer holds the record for the most men’s singles titles at Cincinnati with seven trophies, followed by Novak Djokovic with three. Federer is also the only player to have won the tournament without dropping a set on multiple occasions.

Venue

The 2025 Cincinnati Open will take place at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA. The tournament has been held at this venue since 1979, featuring multiple stadium courts, with Center Court traditionally hosting the finals of all singles and doubles matches.

Draws and players

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2024 Cincinnati Open | Image Source: Getty

Schedule

The main draw kicks off on Thursday, August 7, with the first round stretching over three days. The second and third rounds will each take two days. Fourth round matchups happen on Wednesday, August 13 and Thursday, August 14.

The quarterfinals will be played over two days, followed by the semifinals on Saturday, August 16, and Sunday, August 17. The tournament will conclude with the women’s and men’s singles finals on Monday, August 18.

Prize money and ranking points

The 2025 Cincinnati Open offers a total prize money pool of $9,193,540, with the singles champions earning $1,124,380 and 1,000 ranking points each. Here’s the full prize money and ranking points breakdown:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Prize Money (Singles) Champion 1000 $1,124,380 Runner-up 600 $597,890 Semifinalist 400 $332,160 Quarterfinalist 200 $189,075 Round of 16 100 $103,225 Round of 32 50 $60,400 Round of 64 30 $35,260 Round of 96 10 $23,760

Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to watch

Fans can follow all the action on these channels and websites:

Tennis Channel: US

TSN: Canada

Sky Sports: UK

beIN: Australia

Sky Deutschland: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

Sky Italia: Italy, San Marino

OTE: Greece

EuroSport: France

Telefonica: Spain

TV2: Denmark, Norway

DigiSport: Czech Republic; Slovakia

A1 Max Sport: Bulgaria

Telenet: Belgium

ESPN, CCTV: China

UNEXT, WOWOW: Japan

Sony TV: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Afghanistan

ESPN: Latin America

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

