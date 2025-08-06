Cincinnati Open 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Aug 06, 2025 21:18 GMT
Cincinnati Open men
Jannik Sinner (L), Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton | Image Source: Getty

The top stars of the ATP Tour are gearing up for the 2025 Cincinnati Open, which runs from August 7 to August 19. As the second ATP Masters 1000 event of the North American hard-court swing, it features a stacked field led by World No. 1 Jannik Sinner as the top seed. This will mark his first appearance since winning his maiden Wimbledon crown and fourth Grand Slam title overall.

Ad

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will also make his return in Cincinnati after finishing runner-up to Sinner at Wimbledon. The Spaniard is looking for redemption as he aims for his sixth title of the year and his first in Cincinnati. He previously reached the final in 2023 but fell short against a relentless Novak Djokovic. Alongside them, top contenders like Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, and Ben Shelton will also be in the hunt for the title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the tournament just a day away, players are making their final preparations to ensure they hit peak form. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Cincinnati Open:

What is Cincinnati Open?

The Cincinnati Open is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world and is part of both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour. It is a hard-court event typically held in Mason, Ohio, just outside Cincinnati, and serves as a key lead-up to the US Open. The tournament was first played in 1899, making it one of the longest-running events in tennis history.

Ad

On the ATP Tour, Roger Federer holds the record for the most men’s singles titles at Cincinnati with seven trophies, followed by Novak Djokovic with three. Federer is also the only player to have won the tournament without dropping a set on multiple occasions.

Venue

The 2025 Cincinnati Open will take place at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA. The tournament has been held at this venue since 1979, featuring multiple stadium courts, with Center Court traditionally hosting the finals of all singles and doubles matches.

Ad

Draws and players

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2024 Cincinnati Open | Image Source: Getty
Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2024 Cincinnati Open | Image Source: Getty

Schedule

The main draw kicks off on Thursday, August 7, with the first round stretching over three days. The second and third rounds will each take two days. Fourth round matchups happen on Wednesday, August 13 and Thursday, August 14.

Ad

The quarterfinals will be played over two days, followed by the semifinals on Saturday, August 16, and Sunday, August 17. The tournament will conclude with the women’s and men’s singles finals on Monday, August 18.

Prize money and ranking points

The 2025 Cincinnati Open offers a total prize money pool of $9,193,540, with the singles champions earning $1,124,380 and 1,000 ranking points each. Here’s the full prize money and ranking points breakdown:

Ad
RoundRanking Points (Singles)Prize Money (Singles)
Champion1000$1,124,380
Runner-up600$597,890
Semifinalist400$332,160
Quarterfinalist200$189,075
Round of 16100$103,225
Round of 3250$60,400
Round of 6430$35,260
Round of 9610$23,760
Ad

Cincinnati Open 2025: Where to watch

Fans can follow all the action on these channels and websites:

Tennis Channel: US

TSN: Canada

Sky Sports: UK

beIN: Australia

Sky Deutschland: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

Sky Italia: Italy, San Marino

OTE: Greece

EuroSport: France

Telefonica: Spain

TV2: Denmark, Norway

DigiSport: Czech Republic; Slovakia

A1 Max Sport: Bulgaria

Telenet: Belgium

ESPN, CCTV: China

UNEXT, WOWOW: Japan

Sony TV: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Afghanistan

Ad

ESPN: Latin America

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

About the author
Pritha Ghosh

Pritha Ghosh

Twitter icon

Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.

Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.

Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.

When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications