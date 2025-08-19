Cincinnati Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Iga Swiatek and runner-up Jasmine Paolini earn?

Iga Swiatek reaffirmed her dominance on the WTA Tour by winning the 2025 Cincinnati Open, defeating Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4 in the final on Monday, August 18. The victory marked the Pole’s 24th career title and gave her a strong confidence boost heading into the US Open.

Swiatek's victory in Cincinnati earned her a hefty $752,275 from the tournament's total prize pool of $5,152,599, while Paolini took home $391,600. Ninth seed Elena Rybakina and unseeded Veronika Kudermetova each received $206,100 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Top seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, second seed Coco Gauff, 28th seed Anna Kalinskaya, and qualifier Varvara Gracheva each got $106,900 for reaching the quarterfinals.

In the fourth round, several big names bowed out of the tournament, including sixth seed Madison Keys, 12th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 31st seed Magda Linette, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Sorana Cirstea, Ella Seidel, Barbora Krejcikova, and Lucia Bronzetti. Each left with $56,678.

Meanwhile, players eliminated in the third round of the Cincinnati Open--including fourth seed Jessica Pegula, fifth seed Amanda Anisimova,11th seed Karolina Muchova, 16th seed Clara Tauson, 19th seed Elise Mertens, 23rd seed Jelena Ostapenko, 25th seed Marta Kostyuk, 26th seed Ashlyn Krueger, 29th seed McCartney Kessler, 30th seed Emma Raducanu, and 32nd seed Dayana Yastremska--took home $32,840.

Players who exited in the main draw took home $18,200 for a second-round loss and $11,270 for a first-round loss. Meanwhile, those who fell in qualifying earned $8,590 for the second round and $4,510 for the first round.

Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe win Cincinnati Open 2025 women's doubles title

Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe pictured at the 2025 Cincinnati Open | Image Source: Getty

Second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe wrapped up their impressive run at the 2025 Cincinnati Open by clinching the women’s doubles title with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Guo Hanyu and Alexandra Panova in the final. The champions earned $262,780, while the runners-up received $139,120.

Top seeds Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, along with sixth seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez, earned $74,700 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Those knocked out in the quarterfinals got to keep $37,360, while those sent home in the second round and opening round pocketed $19,970 and $10,950, respectively.

