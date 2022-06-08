French Open champion Rafael Nadal to be honoured with a statue in his hometown Mallorca

Tennis superstar and arguably the greatest player of all time, Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday, beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-0, 6-0 in the final.

To mark his historic win, the Manacor City Council has decided to erect a statue to honour the city’s ‘greatest tennis player.’ They took to social media to announce the news.

"Manacor City Council will install a sculpture in homage to the greatest Manacor tennis player of all time: @RafaelNadal. This has been decided by the spokespersons of all the municipal groups and the mayor @miquel_oliver, after the tennis player's last historic victory," the Twitter post said.

Ajuntament de Manacor @ajManacor L'Ajuntament de Manacor instal·larà una escultura en homenatge al tennista manacorí més gran de tots els temps:



Així ho han decidit els portaveus de tots els grups municipals i el batle L'Ajuntament de Manacor instal·larà una escultura en homenatge al tennista manacorí més gran de tots els temps: @RafaelNadal Així ho han decidit els portaveus de tots els grups municipals i el batle @miquel_oliver , després de la darrera victòria històrica del tennista. 🎾 L'Ajuntament de Manacor instal·larà una escultura en homenatge al tennista manacorí més gran de tots els temps: @RafaelNadal.💬 Així ho han decidit els portaveus de tots els grups municipals i el batle @miquel_oliver, després de la darrera victòria històrica del tennista. https://t.co/UX7jvTuwgz

Nadal, Mallorca's most famous son, resides in the city and has also based his tennis academy there. His statue is set to be put up at the Plaça del Palau (Palace Square).

This is not the first attempt by the city council to pay tribute to Nadal after they tried to rename the airport in the past.

The Spaniard, by far the most successful player in French Open history, also has a statue at Roland Garros, which was unveiled last year.

fedaltennis @TennisFedal 🏿



#RolandGarros IDENTICAL!!! Finally Rafael Nadal statue at Roland Garros IDENTICAL!!! Finally Rafael Nadal statue at Roland Garros 😍🙏🏿🎾🏆#RolandGarros https://t.co/VcNeVbHxrT

Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros dominance

Rafael Nadal poses with the French Open trophy.

Rafael Nadal has dominated the clay courts unlike any other player in the history of the sport. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has won 14 French Open titles, along with numerous other claycourt titles.

With this year's victory, the 36-year-old became the oldest champion at Roland Garros. The tournament's second-most successful player is Bjorn Borg, who won six titles, less than half of Rafa’s tally.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



's Roland Garros record is out of this world! A King and his castle @RafaelNadal 's Roland Garros record is out of this world! A King and his castle 👑@RafaelNadal's Roland Garros record is out of this world! https://t.co/gg9Mz6W4JE

The southpaw also holds a 112-3 record at the tournament, with an astonishing 97.3% win percentage. Novak Djokovic (twice) and Robin Soderling are the only two players to beat him in the tournament.

Nadal's unprecedented dominance over one particular tournament or surface has never been matched in the sport and, in all likelihood, will take a long time before anyone even comes close.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far