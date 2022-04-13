"Coaching or not coaching, that's a big problem" - Fabio Fognini on Stefanos Tsitsipas' interactions with his father during matches

Fabio Fognini was far from pleased with Stefanos Tsitsipas often talking to his father when the two met in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

The reigning champion thrashed the 34-year-old 6-3, 6-0 to seal his place in the third round of the competition.

During the match, Tsitsipas was seen talking to his father on multiple occasions, which Fognini did not seem to like. This was evident from the Italian's cold handshake with the World No. 5 after the match.

Fognini later took to social media to express his displeasure with Tsitsipas and his coaching team.

The Italian wrote on his Instagram story:

"Coaching or not coaching, that's a big problem!"

This is not the first time players have spoken against Tsitsipas' interactions with his father during matches.

During the Greek's 2022 Australian Open semifinal match against Daniil Medvedev, the Russian had a heated discussion with the chair umpire regarding the same.

"Are you stupid?" Medvedev said. "Are you mad? Are you mad? And his father can talk every point? Wrong! His father can talk every point? His father can talk every point! His father can talk every point?! Answer my question!

"Will you answer my question? he continued. "Can you answer my question please? Can his father talk every point? Oh my god! Oh my god! You are so bad, man! My god, how can you be so bad in a semi-final of a Grand Slam? Look at me! I am talking to you! Give him a coaching [violation] - because he is talking every point. What time? I am talking."

Stefanos Tsitsipas calls for coaching on every point to be allowed in tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas training in Monte-Carlo

Stefanos Tsitsipas previously wrote on his social media account that coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis.

"Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis," Tsitsipas wrote. "The sport needs to embrace it. We’re probably one of the only global sports that doesn’t use coaching during the play. Make it legal. It's about time the sport takes a big step forward."

Stefanos Tsitsipas @steftsitsipas Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. The sport needs to embrace it. We’re probably one of the only global sports that doesn’t use coaching during the play. Make it legal. It's about time the sport takes a big step forward. Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. The sport needs to embrace it. We’re probably one of the only global sports that doesn’t use coaching during the play. Make it legal. It's about time the sport takes a big step forward.

Following his win over Fognini, Tsitsipas now has six successive wins in Monte-Carlo. The Greek will next take on Laslo Djere for a place in the quarterfinals.

With his recent win, Tsitsipas has shown why he is among the favorites to win the Monte-Carlo Masters. However, it will not be easy for him to do so, especially with the likes of Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud still alive in the draw.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee