Coco Gauff hilariously admits to 'butchering' her words while quoting Tyler, the Creator after French Open triumph. The American staged an incredible comeback to defeat Aryna Sabalenka (5)6-7, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 38 minutes to win the second Grand Slam title of her career.

During the trophy presentation, Gauff quoted a verse from Tyler, the Creator's song, 'St. Chroma'. The song features in the album 'Chromakopia', which also features the song 'Thought I Was Dead', in which the rapper sent a shoutout to Gauff.

“I didn’t think honestly that I could do it," Coco Gauff said. "But I’m gonna quote Tyler the Creator right here. He said, ‘If I ever told you I had a doubt inside me, I must be lying’. I’d like to leave that with you guys. I think I was lying to myself and I definitely could do it. Shout out to Tyler.”

The World No. 2 is currently celebrating her French Open triumph and recently attended the WNBA clash between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky. She also joined the WNBA for a quick Q&A session where she was asked if she plans her post-match speeches.

"I have an idea of what I'm going to say in the post-game speech, but then the problem is I don't write it down. So, I do butcher the words a lot," responded Gauff.

She was then asked if she had written down her aforementioned Tyler, The Creator quote.

"No. I knew what I was going to say, but of course, when I got up there, I did butcher it a little bit. But I knew I was going to say it, but I should have wrote it down," replied Coco Gauff.

Gauff had a great time during the match between Liberty and Sky at the Barclays Center, having received a huge round of applause from the fans in the stadium. She later talked about how touched she was by the moment.

"It just made me realize, like, how many people see me, and this is crazy" - Coco Gauff on being touched by the massive applause she received at a WNBA game

Gauff at Chicago Sky v New York Liberty - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff received a massive standing ovation from the Barclays Center crowd during the Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty WNBA match, celebrating her French Open win.

In a TikTok she posted later, Coco Gauff talked about how she was touched by the whole experience and realized how many people were watching her tennis.

"I just came from the Liberty game and, like, they announced me that I was there and the whole arena was cheering for me, which I wasn't expecting, just because I... It's not my sport. I'm at a basketball game, and it just made me realize, like, how many people see me, and this is crazy. And I really appreciate you guys," Coco Gauff said.

Coco Gauff's brother Cameron also had an adorable reaction to his sister receiving a star's welcome at the Barclays Center, which delighted Gauff.

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey, cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. He is also a huge Edmonton Oilers fan Know More