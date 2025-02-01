Coco Gauff, Ajla Tomljanovic, Sabine Lisicki & tennis world send their love to Monica Puig and husband Nathan as duo announce 1st pregnancy

Congratulations have started pouring in for Rio Olympics Gold winner Monica Puig and her husband Nathan Rakitt as the former tennis star announced her pregnancy. Many tennis stars have expressed joy at the Puerto Rican's pregnancy, with the baby expected this summer.

Puig, who was ranked among the Top 30 players in the world, shared a picture showing her pregnancy bump on social media alongside her husband Nathan. In another picture, the Puerto Rican star showed an image of a prenatal test showing the yet-to-be-born baby in her womb.

"So excited to jump into our most exciting adventure yet," Monica Puig captioned the heartwarming pictures. "Baby girl Rakitt coming Summer 2025."

Following this, Puig received congratulations from several of her former peers on the WTA Tour. Coco Gauff ranked No. 3 in the world, liked the post and wrote:

"Congratulations."

Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki also congratulated Monica Puig on her post.

"This is amazing," wrote Lisicki.

Notably, the German, whose career has been derailed by several injuries, also became a mother for the first time in 2024. Lisicki has named her girl Bella.

Tennis players react to Monica Puig's post celebrating her pregnancy - Source: via @monicaace93 on Instagram

WTA No. 70 Sorana Cirstea, who is making a comeback to the tour following foot surgery, also expressed her happiness at the turn of events.

"Congratulations Mon," wrote the 34-year-old. "Sooo happy for you."

Australian tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic also congratulated Puig on the news.

31-year-old Monica Puig was ranked as high as No. 27 in the world and won over $3 million in prize money. However, the biggest highlight of her career came at the Rio Olympic Games, where she sprung several upsets en route to winning the prestigious title as the No. 34 seed. She retired in 2022, six years after her most memorable triumph.

Monica Puig's career was cut short due to injuries

Monica Puig in action during the Legends Trophy on Day 14 of the French Open at Roland Garros - Source: Getty

Monica Puig was only 28 years old when she retired from professional tennis. After struggling with injury for three years, she wrote a heartfelt note about her decision to hang up her tennis racket.

“After a tough 3 year fight with injuries and 4 surgeries, my body had enough,” Puig said at the time. “This decision isn’t an easy one because I would’ve loved to retire on my own terms, but sometimes life has other plans and we have to open new doors that lead to exciting possibilities.” [via AP News]

Puig's injury woes, which began in 2019, prevented her from defending her Olympic title and forced her to miss the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

“Over the past 28 years of my life, tennis has been my constant. It has given me some of the most thrilling and memorable experiences I could have ever asked for,” the Puerto Rican said at the time of her retirement. “But, sometimes, good things come to an end.”

Notably, Puig married her husband in a quiet ceremony attended by a close circle of family and friends the same year. Since her retirement, Puig has also worked as a newscaster for ESPN.

