Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig & husband Nathan announce pregnancy in adorable fashion

Olympic Gold Medalist Monica Puig and her husband Nathan Rakitt announced their pregnancy in a heartfelt post. The couple will be welcoming a baby girl in the summer of 2025.

The Puerto Rican shared the good news on her Instagram with photos showing her ultrasound images. The new parents look all geared up to take on this new 'adventure'.

"So excited to jump into our most exciting adventure yet! Baby girl Rakitt coming Summer 2025," said Monica Puig's caption.

Trending

Puig reportedly met fellow tennis player and now husband, Nathan Rakitt at a Tennis clinic in Atlanta about 15 years before they got married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in November 2022 on the North Coast of Puerto Rico and celebrated their two-year anniversary last year.

Monica Puig's gold medal win and an early retirement due to injury

Monica Puig in delight after her winning gold medal at Rio 2016 - Source: Getty

The 31-year-old won the first gold medal at the Olympics for her country, defeating Angelique Kerber in the women's singles final of the 2016 Rio Olympics. She was also the first woman to win the gold medal as an unseeded player since tennis was reintroduced in 1988.

In an interview with the WTA in August 2024, she stated that her win still seems incomprehensible.

“It still doesn’t seem real, I’ll pull it out and see it and reminisce on the good times. Because it was truly amazing,” Monica Puig said.

“Sometimes when I think back, it feels like it was just yesterday. Sometimes it feels longer. There’s times when it still hasn’t sunk in because the moment was so surreal. It kind of came out of nowhere," she added.

Her notable career high at the Grand Slam stage came when she managed to qualify for the fourth round of the 2013 Wimbledon, but couldn't get her hands on any major titles.

She had to retire from the sport in June 2022, at just the age of 28 due to her persisting injuries.

"After a tough 3 year fight with injuries and 4 surgeries, my body had enough. This decision isn’t an easy one because I would’ve loved to retire on my own terms, but sometimes life has other plans and we have to open new doors that lead to exciting possibilities," she wrote in her retirement statement.

However, she assured the tennis world that it was not a goodbye but just a 'see you soon' as she looks to explore other opportunities in the field of tennis and continues to be a recognizable face on many sports shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback