Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala amusingly reject fan-picked nickname for their Italian Open doubles pairing

Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala, who have paired up to play in the women's doubles category at the 2025 Italian Open, recently sent a joint message to fans. Gauff and Eala thanked fans for the support they showed for the duo across their first two matches at the prestigious claycourt event, and urged them to keep cheering for them. However, they hilariously called on fans to change the nickname they've come up with for the pair.

Ad

It was the 19-year-old Filipino, Alexandra Eala, who spoke first.

"Hi everybody. It's Alex and Coco here. Thank you so much for all the support that you've been giving us this week, and hopefully in our next match, a lot of you will come out and watch," Eala said.

Coco Gauff also echoed Eala's sentiments. However, the 2023 US Open women's singles champion amusingly expressed her disapproval of 'Team Coachella', the nickname that fans have endearingly given to the duo.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah. Thank you guys for all the support. Super happy to be playing with Alex and hope you guys keep supporting us. And we don't like Team Coachella, so pick a new name," Gauff chimed in.

Alexandra Eala, who shot to fame with her remarkably mature performances at this year's Miami Open, concluded by saying:

"Okay, so another name. Maybe another name. Okay, bye."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few days ago, Gauff explained why she decided on partnering Eala in women's doubles at the 2025 Italian Open.

"Alexandra Eala's a killer in doubles" - Coco Gauff listed Filipino's achievements that made up American's mind on pairing up with her at Italian Open

Coco Gauff (Source: Getty)

Recently, Coco Gauff lauded Alexandra Eala's title triumphs in doubles as a junior. The Filipino clinched the girls' doubles titles at the 2020 Australian Open and then at the 2021 French Open. Eala also won the girls' singles title at the 2022 US Open.

Ad

According to Gauff, the 19-year-old's achievements as a junior convinced her to pair up with her to play in the women's doubles category at the ongoing Italian Open.

"She (Eala) slid in my DMs and asked me to play. And I was like, Sure. Why not? We really didn't know each other, honestly, before in Madrid, I said hi to her for the first time (smiling). So I was just hoping she would be nice, and you know, and obviously she's such a nice person. And obviously she’s a killer in doubles, two junior slams and probably future ones too. I’m super happy to play with her," Gauff said.

Coco Gauff and Alexandra Eala's next collective challenge in Rome is to come out on top against No. 3 seeds Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More