Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova keep golden season going for Americans with 3 qualified & 1 more in line for final 8 at WTA Finals

Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova booked an all-American semifinal clash at the 2025 China Open earlier on Thursday (October 2). By virtue of their respective last-eight victories at the WTA 500 tournament, they joined reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys in qualifying for the year-end championships in Riyadh later in November.Having previously suffered from form issues, defending champion Gauff has put together a gritty campaign at the China Open this week. The World No. 3 came from behind in successive matches against seeded players like Belinda Bencic and Leylah Fernandez to reach the quarterfinals of the hardcourt tournament, where she beat Germany's Eva Lys in routine fashion to make it to the last four.Third-seeded Anisimova, meanwhile, backed up her run to the US Open final with a resilient showing of her own this week. The World No. 4 overcame a set deficit against Karolina Muchova and Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals, respectively, to record her first-ever semifinal appearance in Beijing.By virtue of their respective performances, Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova have successfully made the cut for the WTA Finals, which will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in November. While Gauff has 5,574 points to her name in the Live WTA Race, her compatriot isn't too far behind with a tally of 5,298. WTA's top 4 giants will join World No. 6 Madison Keys, who already qualified in January thanks to her maiden Major title victory at the Australian Open, at the year-ending event.With former WTA Finals champions Aryna Sabalenka (9,610) and Iga Swiatek (8,033) also having qualified for the Riyadh tournament earlier this year, only three berths in the singles competition remain up for grabs. Jessica Pegula, who has played in the last three editions of the elite event, is currently the prime contender for the sixth spot with 4,423 live Race ranking points to her name.Mirra Andreeva (4,309), Elena Rybakina (3,806), and Jasmine Paolini (3,741) are the next three prospects for the last two singles berths at the 2025 WTA Finals. Other players that currently have a whisker of a chance to make it include Naomi Osaka, Belinda Bencic, Emma Navarro, Elina Svitolina, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson, and Liudmila Samsonova.Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova to meet on WTA Tour for first time since 2022Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova shake hands after Wimbledon 2022 clash | Image Source: GettyCoco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova, meanwhile, are all set to renew their rivalry in the semifinals of the 2025 China Open. The two Americans are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour, having split their encounters at 2022 Wimbledon and the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open. While Anisimova came out on top of their most recent clash in the third round of Wimbledon three years ago by a scoreline of 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1, Gauff completely dominated the then-teenager 6-3, 6-3 in their lone claycourt encounter. The two top seeds' China Open last-four clash will hence mark their first-ever hardcourt clash.